^

Business

SEC forges more tie-ups, gets cited for governance

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
November 20, 2023 | 12:00am
SEC forges more tie-ups, gets cited for governance
This undated file photo shows a building of the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Businessworld / SEC.GOV.PH

MANILA, Philippines — The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has committed to continue helping businesses thrive and by preventing laundering and financial fraud through more partnerships with other government agencies.

During its 87th anniversary celebration last week, the SEC acknowledged 71 partners, individuals, and organizations from both the public and private sectors for their contributions in five areas, namely ease of doing business, capital market development, sustainability and good corporate governance, investor protection and protection, and organizational development.

SEC chairperson Emilio Aquino said the different partners and stakeholders have all helped the corporate regulator in fulfilling its mandate.

The SEC said it also welcomed four new partners into the SEC Capital Markets Promotion and Awareness Inter-Agency Network (SEC CAMPAIGN Network).

They include BDO Foundation Inc., fintech companies Maya and G-Xchange, Inc., as well as Empower and Transform OPC,.

The 87th anniversary event also served as the culmination for SEC’s annual celebration of Investor Protection Week (IPW).

This year’s IPW celebration was marked by webinars, roadshows, and several informational materials aimed at leading the investing public toward a secure and comfortable life through smart and sustainable investments.

Likewise, the Department of Finance (DOF) recognized the SEC for being a global champion of good governance.

Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno commended the regulator’s efforts to ensure the integrity of the Philippine financial system, citing the programs to intensify enforcement capacities and collaboration with both international and local organizations.

He said that beyond ensuring that businesses thrive, the SEC’s role in the Bagong Pilipinas national development agenda is to turn businesses into agents of economic and social transformation.

Diokno likewise highlighted the SEC’s implementation of the SEC Rules and Regulations on Republic Act 11765, or the Financial Products and Services Consumer Protection Act of 2022, which strengthened its mandate of protecting financial consumers.

In strengthening law enforcement, he said the SEC’s data sharing agreements with law enforcement agencies are a step in the right direction.

These agencies include the Bureau of Internal Revenue, Philippine National Police, and Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp., noting their potential impact in preventing money laundering and other financial crimes.

vuukle comment

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIST: Flights canceled on November 19

LIST: Flights canceled on November 19

9 hours ago
The Manila International Airport Authority on Sunday announced that some domestic flights have been canceled due...
Business
fbtw
Pump prices expected to decrease on November 21

Pump prices expected to decrease on November 21

By Ian Laqui | 10 hours ago
If implemented, the rollback will mark the third consecutive week of oil prices decline.
Business
fbtw

It’s lonely at the top (Part 2)

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
Yesterday, I presented the story of a lonely religious leader on his dying bed. Today, I will tell the story of a lonely pastor and his ongoing feud with his “music leader.” They cannot get along.
Business
fbtw
Government infrastructure spending overshoots program

Government infrastructure spending overshoots program

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The government ramped up infrastructure spending to P858 billion in the first nine months the year, largely to finance rail...
Business
fbtw
NEA sees improvement in Mindanao electrification

NEA sees improvement in Mindanao electrification

1 day ago
The National Electrification Administration expects the electrification rate in Mindanao to improve following the successful...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Learn about ESG and sustainability compliance reporting

3 hours ago
Move beyond mere sustainability and ESG compliance and reporting. In this era of purpose-driven organizations, compliance alone is not enough.
Business
fbtw

Conglomerate pushes ‘Pagmamano’ advocacy

3 hours ago
The ALC Group has sought the revival of a unique Filipino tradition, “Pagmamano,” to instill in the young the love for the parents and elderly as a way forward to push peace within the homes and thereby...
Business
fbtw
Landbank lends P4.3 billion for Pangasinan projects

Landbank lends P4.3 billion for Pangasinan projects

3 hours ago
State-run Land Bank of the Philippines has approved a P4.3-billion financing for various projects in Pangasinan.
Business
fbtw
Department of Agriculture eyes new onion cold storage facility

Department of Agriculture eyes new onion cold storage facility

By Danessa Rivera | 3 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture is proposing to establish an onion cold storage facility to be partially financed by the Metrobank...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with