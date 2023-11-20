^

Business

Ayala eyes $1 billion from sale of non-core assets

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
November 20, 2023 | 12:00am
Ayala eyes $1 billion from sale of non-core assets
The transaction, which happened in July, amounted to £7.5 million and resulted in Ayala recognizing a one-time loss of P2.5 billion in the second quarter, the company said in a recent stock exchange filing.

MANILA, Philippines — Conglomerate Ayala Corp. is on track to raise $1 billion from the sale of some of its non-core businesses.

This year alone, it has completed the sale of Integrated Micro-electronics Inc.’s 80 percent shareholdings in STI Enterprises to London-based private investment company Rcapital.

The transaction, which happened in July, amounted to £7.5 million and resulted in Ayala recognizing a one-time loss of P2.5 billion in the second quarter, the company said in a recent stock exchange filing.

Another divestment is AC Industrials’ sale of its 92.45 percent stake in MT Technologies GmbH to Callista Asset Management 18 GmbH in August.

The stake was held through AC Industrials’ Singaporean subsidiary, AC Industrials (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.). The transaction resulted in Ayala recognizing a P2.2 billion provision for impairment in the second quarter.

Yet another transaction is Ayala’s sale of more shares in Manila Water Co. Inc. worth P5.7 billion, further cutting the conglomerate’s minority stake and raising the possibility of a full exit from the now Razon-led water utility.

Ayala sold common and preferred shares equivalent to a 10.5 percent stake in Manila Water, leaving it with a 23.5 percent voting interest and 22.5 percent economic interest.

The conglomerate earlier announced its plan to raise $1 billion from the sale of its non-core assets, starting with the sale of the four-kilometer Muntinlupa Cavite Expressway (MCX) to tycoon Manuel Villar last year.

Villar-led Prime Asset Ventures Inc. (PAVI) acquired MCX for P3.8 billion.

The Department of Public Works and Highways gave its consent for the transfer of ownership to the Villar Group on July 19, 2023.

Ayala developed MCX over a decade ago to connect Metro Manila to Imus, Dasmarinas and Bacoor in Cavite, which were experiencing rapid growth. MCX succeeded in relieving traffic congestion and reducing the travel time between Metro Manila and Cavite

Ayala Corp. president and CEO Cezar Consing said the company has been recycling capital to benefit from opportunities in its core and emerging businesses.

The conglomerate, meanwhile, continues to scale up these emerging businesses, namely health and logistics.

AC Health’s Healthway Cancer Care Hospital is scheduled to be inaugurated before year-end.

The facility will be the country’s first dedicated cancer hospital, offering cancer procedures for detection, treatment, and rehabilitation.

It is a 100-bed facility featuring state-of-the-art technology and will be manned by many of the country’s top oncologists.

Meanwhile, AC Logistics continues to integrate its assets to eliminate redundancies, improve operational efficiency, and generate cost savings.

vuukle comment

AYALA

BUSINESS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIST: Flights canceled on November 19

LIST: Flights canceled on November 19

9 hours ago
The Manila International Airport Authority on Sunday announced that some domestic flights have been canceled due...
Business
fbtw
Pump prices expected to decrease on November 21

Pump prices expected to decrease on November 21

By Ian Laqui | 10 hours ago
If implemented, the rollback will mark the third consecutive week of oil prices decline.
Business
fbtw

It’s lonely at the top (Part 2)

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
Yesterday, I presented the story of a lonely religious leader on his dying bed. Today, I will tell the story of a lonely pastor and his ongoing feud with his “music leader.” They cannot get along.
Business
fbtw
Government infrastructure spending overshoots program

Government infrastructure spending overshoots program

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The government ramped up infrastructure spending to P858 billion in the first nine months the year, largely to finance rail...
Business
fbtw
NEA sees improvement in Mindanao electrification

NEA sees improvement in Mindanao electrification

1 day ago
The National Electrification Administration expects the electrification rate in Mindanao to improve following the successful...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Learn about ESG and sustainability compliance reporting

3 hours ago
Move beyond mere sustainability and ESG compliance and reporting. In this era of purpose-driven organizations, compliance alone is not enough.
Business
fbtw

Conglomerate pushes ‘Pagmamano’ advocacy

3 hours ago
The ALC Group has sought the revival of a unique Filipino tradition, “Pagmamano,” to instill in the young the love for the parents and elderly as a way forward to push peace within the homes and thereby...
Business
fbtw
Landbank lends P4.3 billion for Pangasinan projects

Landbank lends P4.3 billion for Pangasinan projects

3 hours ago
State-run Land Bank of the Philippines has approved a P4.3-billion financing for various projects in Pangasinan.
Business
fbtw
SEC forges more tie-ups, gets cited for governance

SEC forges more tie-ups, gets cited for governance

By Iris Gonzales | 3 hours ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission has committed to continue helping businesses thrive and by preventing laundering and...
Business
fbtw
Department of Agriculture eyes new onion cold storage facility

Department of Agriculture eyes new onion cold storage facility

By Danessa Rivera | 3 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture is proposing to establish an onion cold storage facility to be partially financed by the Metrobank...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with