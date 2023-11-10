^

Best practices, remedies to avoid COA disallowances

November 10, 2023 | 12:00am
Best practices, remedies to avoid COA disallowances
The photo of the Commission on Audit's office in Quezon CIty taken on Aug. 17, 2021.
MANILA, Philippines — With the intensified campaign of both the national government and the Commission on Audit (COA) in their thrust toward good governance, there is a clamor for a program on how to address COA disallowances and to find solutions for those encountering such problems.

This two-session program will greatly benefit government institutions such as local government units, national government agencies, government-owned and controlled corporations, public utility companies, as well as those private entities dealing with the government. Private entities will be guided on how to package a project or supply goods and services to ensure that their business deals will not fall under illegal, extravagant, unnecessary and unconscionable transactions with the government. Lawyers will also gain insights on how to defend their clients on such issues.

This training will provide updates, rulings, and explain in full details the adverse common findings (e.g. transfer of funds, travel expenses, collective negotiation agreements, unauthorized benefits, and more) that result in COA’s notices of suspension, disallowance and charges. The good news is that there are remedies and defenses to address these issues by providing you the right solutions supported by the latest Supreme Court and COA rulings.

Learn from Alicia Manuel, an auditor at COA for 31 years and was assigned to various branches of government. While at COA, she was seconded to international organizations as an international consultant to World Bank, Asian Development Bank and AusAid to monitor large scale projects in various countries. She is the author of the Handbook on AFP Internal Auditors and the Internal Audit Manual Province of Negros Occidental. She regularly lectures on management audit and baseline assessment report and addressing COA challenges with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine Army, Philippine Navy and Philippine Air Force, among others. She is a consultant at the Philippine Government Electronic Procurement System (PhilGeps), DILG and the African Development Bank.

 

 

For a complete list of government-related training including Best Practices in Utilization of Government Funds, COA Guidelines and Procedures for One-Time Cleansing of Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE) Account Balances for All Government Institutions, How to Conduct Management and Operations Audit, Masterclass in Complete Staff Work and many others, visit www.cgbp.org or call (+63 2) 8842-7148 or 59 / (+63 2) 8556-8968 or 69.

Sharing prosperity

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
The folks at the Management Association of the Philippines are now talking about shared prosperity. This is not only timely; it is long overdue given our very unequal social structure.
Business
fbtw
Debt-to-GDP ratio eases closer to international threshold

Debt-to-GDP ratio eases closer to international threshold

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The country’s outstanding debt, as a share to the overall economy, is about to break below the internationally accepted...
Business
fbtw
ACEN earnings rise by 59 percent

ACEN earnings rise by 59 percent

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
ACEN Corp. the energy platform of the Ayala Group, grew its earnings by more than half in the nine months ending September...
Business
fbtw
Monde CEO Soesanto bets big on meat alternative business

Monde CEO Soesanto bets big on meat alternative business

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Monde Nissin CEO and majority shareholder Henry Soesanto said he and his family would provide financial support to the company’s...
Business
fbtw
GCash expands payments system

GCash expands payments system

By Marianne Go | 1 hour ago
Ernest Cu, Globe president and CEO, is ending 2023 with a series of payments tieups that could see the Ayala-led telco improve...
Business
fbtw
