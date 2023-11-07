^

Business

DTI-EMB generates $970 million potential sale

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
November 7, 2023 | 12:00am
Hundreds of containers are seen stacked at a port along Road 10 in Tondo, Manila on June 16, 2023.
STAR / Ernie Penaredondo

MANILA, Philippines — The Export Marketing Bureau of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI-EMB) has generated around $970 million worth of booked and potential export sales from its participation in trade promotion events in the first nine months of 2023.

Government data showed that the DTI-EMB participated or led 36 trade promotion events from January to September this year.

Additional figures from the DTI showed it generated around $92 million from recent trade promotion initiatives, particularly participation in trade shows abroad in July to September.

This includes participation in the international trade events such as the Gamescom in Germany where the country generated $7 million in booked and potential export sales; External Development Summit (XDS) in Canada ($46 million); Anuga in Germany ($10 million); Malaysia International Halal Showcase ($3 million; and the Natural Product Expo East (NPEE) in the United States of America ($26.08 million).

The DTI-EMB co-organized the Outbound Business Matching Mission (OBMM) and participation in September to the NPEE, the east coast’s leading natural, organic and healthy products event.

Participating Philippine companies included Francoeur Merchandising, Lionheart Farms Philippines Corp., Magicmelt Foods, Inc., Mardak Global Export, Inc., Pasciolco Agri Ventures, Philippine Craft Distillers Inc., Tongsan Industrial Corp. and Marigold Manufacturing Corp.

“The delegation was able to conduct 104 business-to-business (B2B) meetings during NPEE 2023 and another 12 B2B meetings with major suppliers in the US east coast,” the DTI-EMB said.

Meanwhile, the DTI-EMB also partnered with the International Trade Center (ITC) along with funding from the European Union (EU), to support the participation of 10 Philippine coconut exporters in the “Coconut Philippines” Pavilion at Anuga Germany 2023.

“This initiative was part of the Arise Plus Philippines Project, which seeks to enhance the country’s trade performance and competitiveness, ultimately contributing to inclusive economic growth and poverty reduction,” the DTI-EMB said.

The Philippine delegation included AG Pacific Nutriceuticals Corp., Ahya Coco Organic Manufacturing Corp., Amazing Foods Corp., Cocoplus Aquarian Development Corp., Dignity Products and Services, Inc., Greenlife Coconut Products Philippines Inc., Pasciolco Agri Ventures, Tongsan Industrial Development Corp., Tropicana Food Products Inc., and Wellnesscare International Corp.

“The mission initially generated total exports sale of $10.9 million (actual and under negotiation). Additionally, the mission facilitated an impressive 403 B2B meetings; market sensing in Edeka Mohr, one of the biggest supermarkets in Cologne wherein the exporters were able to learn how coconut products are marketed in Germany; conducted 10 market scoping activities inside Anuga Trade Fair, and actively participated in four ITC-organized training sessions,” the DTI-EMB said.

Apart from international events, the DTI-EMB said booked and potential export sales were also generated from local trade events such as the World Coconut Congress (P6 million); Philippine Die & Mold Machineries & Equipment Exhibition (P3 million); Philippine Semiconductor & Electronics Convention and Exhibition ($1.1 million); Manila Fame ($3.7 million for Coconut Philippines only); and the Mining Philippines International Conference and Exhibition (P17 million).

