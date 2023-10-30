^

No power problems during BSKE 2023 — DOE

Philstar.com
October 30, 2023 | 7:23pm
A woman watches as an official posts figures on a tally board at a polling station as they start the counting of votes of the nationwide village and youth representative elections in Manila on October 30, 2023. Security forces were on high alert across the Philippines on October 30 as millions of people voted for village leaders following months of deadly poll-related violence.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Energy (DOE) said that there were no power issues reported during the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections on Monday.

In report issued on Monday afternoon, the DOE said all power generation plants in the country ran a normal operations except for some power plants in Batangas, Guimaras and Iloilo.

During the recent update of the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines, it was reported that transmission facilities were operating under normal conditions.

The power situation has remained consistent throughout the voting hours since 9:00 a.m.

While automated elections were only carried out in parts of Cavite and Quezon City, polling precincts still required electricity for lighting and ventilation. — Ian Laqui

