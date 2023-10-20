Philippines e-vehicle sales seen to hit 6.6 million units by 2030

In an interview with reporters on the sidelines of the Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit (PEVS) yesterday, EVAP chairman Emeritus Ferdinand Raquelsantos expressed confidence in attaining that goal.

MANILA, Philippines — The Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP) is projecting total registered electric vehicles in the country to reach 6.6 million units by 2030, driven by the growing adoption as well as manufacturing of the said vehicle.

“I think it’s attainable,” he said, noting that the use of EV in the country is growing exponentially.

He stressed that for this year, the registered EVs are already 15 percent more compared to last year.

Figures from EVAP showed that EV sales in the first quarter reached 2,536 units in the first quarter.

Of the total, 452 units were sold in January, 760 units in February and 1,324 units in March.

“So we see a lot of growth. And again the two-wheeled vehicles are a lot,” Raquelsantos said, noting that two-wheel vehicles account for around 60 to 70 percent of EVs in the country.

The EVAP official also noted that most vehicle manufacturers are also seen to be doing less internal combustion engines by 2030.

“By 2030 most of the manufacturers won’t be doing any more combustion engines or ICE. So everything will be electric.Obviously new car sales or vehicle sales will be all electric. If ever there will be some combustion engines, only a small amount,” Raquelsantos said.

“Of course hopefully by 2025, there’s a lot of local assembly already of two-wheel vehicles,” he added.

As part of its push for more EVs in the country, the ECP launched yesterday the three-day PEVs at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

“Our partner, the Department of Energy, is actively pushing for a faster rollout of EV use nationwide under its comprehensive roadmap for the Electric Vehicle Industry or CREVI, which is serving as our north star for the wider and more concise implementation of the EVIDA law,” EVAP president Edmund Araga said.

The EVIDA provides a national policy framework to develop the country’s EV industry.

The law seeks to promote innovation in clean energy and sustainable transportation, while pushing for the development of a sunrise industry in the country and generating jobs.

It aims to set clear policy directions in raising EV awareness, boosting local demand for EVs to encourage investments in production, and in building EV charging infrastructure.