^

Business

Philippines e-vehicle sales seen to hit 6.6 million units by 2030

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
October 20, 2023 | 12:00am
Philippines e-vehicle sales seen to hit 6.6 million units by 2030
In an interview with reporters on the sidelines of the Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit (PEVS) yesterday, EVAP chairman Emeritus Ferdinand Raquelsantos expressed confidence in attaining that goal.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP) is projecting total registered electric vehicles in the country to reach 6.6 million units by 2030, driven by the growing adoption as well as manufacturing of the said vehicle.

In an interview with reporters on the sidelines of the Philippine Electric Vehicle Summit (PEVS) yesterday, EVAP chairman Emeritus Ferdinand Raquelsantos expressed confidence in attaining that goal.

“I think it’s attainable,” he said, noting that the use of EV in the country is growing exponentially.

He stressed that for this year, the registered EVs are already 15 percent more compared to last year.

Figures from EVAP showed that EV sales in the first quarter reached 2,536 units in the first quarter.

Of the total, 452 units were sold in January, 760 units in February and 1,324 units in March.

“So we see a lot of growth. And again the two-wheeled vehicles are a lot,” Raquelsantos said, noting that two-wheel vehicles account for around 60 to 70 percent of EVs in the country.

The EVAP official also noted that most vehicle manufacturers are also seen to be doing less internal combustion engines by 2030.

“By 2030 most of the manufacturers won’t be doing any more combustion engines or ICE. So everything will be electric.Obviously new car sales or vehicle sales will be all electric. If ever there will be some combustion engines, only a small amount,” Raquelsantos said.

“Of course hopefully by 2025, there’s a lot of local assembly already of two-wheel vehicles,” he added.

As part of its push for more EVs in the country, the ECP launched yesterday the three-day PEVs at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

“Our partner, the Department of Energy, is actively pushing for a faster rollout of EV use nationwide under its comprehensive roadmap for the Electric Vehicle Industry or CREVI, which is serving as our north star for the wider and more concise implementation of the EVIDA law,” EVAP president Edmund Araga said.

The EVIDA provides a national policy framework to develop the country’s EV industry.

The law seeks to promote innovation in clean energy and sustainable transportation, while pushing for the development of a sunrise industry in the country and generating jobs.

It aims to set clear policy directions in raising EV awareness, boosting local demand for EVs to encourage investments in production, and in building EV charging infrastructure.

vuukle comment

ELECTRIC VEHICLE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Chinese firms eye opportunities in Philippines

By Catherine Talavera | 1 day ago
Chinese firms continue to look at the country’s investment potential as companies from Jiangsu province recently expressed optimism for business opportunities in the country, according to the Board of Inv...
Business
fbtw
Allianz PNB, HSBC expand insurance distribution

Allianz PNB, HSBC expand insurance distribution

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The joint venture between Philippine National Bank and Allianz has teamed up with British banking giant HSBC for an exclusive...
Business
fbtw
BSP clueless on MIF suspension

BSP clueless on MIF suspension

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has remained in the dark on why President Marcos decided to suspend the implementation of...
Business
fbtw
China economic growth slows in Q3

China economic growth slows in Q3

1 day ago
China’s economy grew more than expected in the third quarter, data showed yesterday, but the reading was still below...
Business
fbtw
IMF urges BSP to keep tight monetary policy

IMF urges BSP to keep tight monetary policy

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
he International Monetary Fund is urging the Philippines to maintain a restrictive monetary policy stance amid upside risks...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Higher air fares loom next month

Higher air fares loom next month

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 57 minutes ago
Filipinos have to dig deeper into their pockets if they plan to book a flight in November, as air fares are set to go up with...
Business
fbtw
DOE seeks temporary removal of import tariff on e-motorcycles

DOE seeks temporary removal of import tariff on e-motorcycles

By Richmond Mercurio | 57 minutes ago
The Department of Energy is seeking the temporary removal of import tariff on motorcycles to further accelerate electric vehicle...
Business
fbtw
SEC: About 300,000 firms at risk of being under deliquency status

SEC: About 300,000 firms at risk of being under deliquency status

By Richmond Mercurio | 57 minutes ago
Nearly 300,000 corporations are at risk of being placed under delinquent status by the Securities and Exchange Commissio...
Business
fbtw
Food and education

Food and education

By Boo Chanco | 57 minutes ago
If there are only two things we can focus on to keep from falling into the abyss, that will be food and education. These two...
Business
fbtw
Government pushes $1.7 billion projects to boost digital finance

Government pushes $1.7 billion projects to boost digital finance

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 57 minutes ago
The government is pushing for $1.7 billion worth of projects to boost digital connectivity in the country in a bid to fuel...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with