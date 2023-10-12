^

Business

BSP mulls lifting ban on new digital banks

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
October 12, 2023 | 12:00am
BSP mulls lifting ban on new digital banks
BSP Governor Eli Remolona Jr. told reporters that there are many groups, both foreign and local, that have expressed interest in obtaining a license from the central bank to operate digital banks.
Philstar.com / Jovannie Lambayan

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is looking at lifting the moratorium imposed on the granting of licenses to digital banks.

BSP Governor Eli Remolona Jr. told reporters that there are many groups, both foreign and local, that have expressed interest in obtaining a license from the central bank to operate digital banks.

“I’m hoping that we can begin issuing licenses again pretty soon,” Remolona said.

In August 2021, the BSP imposed a three-year moratorium on the grant of digital banking licenses to closely monitor the performance and impact of the new banking classification on the industry.

“There are many interested groups. The ball is on our court. We’re looking at the existing ones, the six digital banks that have licenses. Essentially, looking at their business models, we are learning and they are learning. And then once we get more comfortable with business models, we will allow more licenses for digital banks,” Remolona said.

The BSP has granted digital banking licenses to Overseas Filipino Bank Inc., Tonik Digital Bank Inc., UNObank Inc., Union Digital Bank of Aboitiz-led Union Bank of the Philippines, as well as GOtyme Bank Corp.  – a joint venture between the Gokongwei Group and Singapore-based digital bank Tyme.

Maya Bank emerged as the biggest digital bank in terms of assets with P23.22 billion as of end March, followed by UnionDigital Bank with P15.16 billion, Tonik Digital Bank with P10.71 billion, OF Digital Bank with P4.5 billion, UNObank with P3.05 billion and Gotyme with P2.74 billion.

Ma. Cynthia Sison, director of the Supervisory Policy and Research Department at the BSP, said the regulator is completing a study on the impact of the operations of the six digital banks.

“We’re still doing the study on the existing digital banks. Once we have completed that study, the decision whether to lift the moratorium or not will follow,” Sison said.

The BSP embarked on a Digital Payments Transformation Roadmap to convert 50 percent of total retail transactions in the country to electronic channels and to raise the number of Filipinos owning financial accounts to 70 percent by 2023.

vuukle comment

BSP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippine stocks rebound amid Israel-Hamas conflict uncertainty

Philippine stocks rebound amid Israel-Hamas conflict uncertainty

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
The local stock market bounced back yesterday as investors continue to evaluate the potential impact of the Israel-Hamas...
Business
fbtw
China's Belt and Road generated over $2 trillion in contracts &mdash; Beijing

China's Belt and Road generated over $2 trillion in contracts — Beijing

By Oliver Hotham | 1 day ago
China announced Tuesday its Belt and Road Initiative infrastructure project had generated two trillion dollars in contracts...
Business
fbtw

Quezon Memorial Circle Park

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 5 hours ago
Rather than focus on world-shaking events (such as the sudden outbreak of internal war in Israel or on macro economic issues), I choose a topic of community interest today.
Business
fbtw
Dennis Uy steps down as Dito's CEO

Dennis Uy steps down as Dito's CEO

By Ian Laqui | 15 hours ago
Tycoon Dennis Uy on Wednesday stepped down as the chief executive officer of Dito Telecommunity.
Business
fbtw
Israel-Hamas conflict won&rsquo;t affect Philippine oil prices &mdash; DOE

Israel-Hamas conflict won’t affect Philippine oil prices — DOE

By Ian Laqui | 16 hours ago
Israel and Palestine are not major oil suppliers of the Philippines, Oil Management Bureau Director Rino Abad (DOE) said...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
GFIs seek regulatory relief for MIF contributions

GFIs seek regulatory relief for MIF contributions

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 5 hours ago
Government financial institutions, led by Land Bank of the Philippines and Development Bank of the Philippines, are seeking...
Business
fbtw

BCDA partners with Japan, Philippines firm for smart public transport system demo

By Catherine Talavera | 5 hours ago
State-run Bases Conversion and Development Authority has partnered with Japan-based Zenmov and Philippine-based MC Metro Transport Operation for a demonstration of an energy-efficient and smart public transportation...
Business
fbtw
Former PLDT exec named new Dito CEO &nbsp;

Former PLDT exec named new Dito CEO  

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 5 hours ago
Telco newcomer Dito Telecommunity Corp. has appointed an industry veteran as its new CEO, banking on him to lead the company...
Business
fbtw
BOI issues changes to SIPP guidelines

BOI issues changes to SIPP guidelines

By Catherine Talavera | 5 hours ago
The Board of Investments has issued amendments to the strategic investment priority plan guidelines for mass housing projects,...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with