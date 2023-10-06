Demand for luxury resort homes drives expansion at Hamilo Coast

MANILA, Philippines — SM Prime unit Costa del Hamilo Inc. is now making plans to build a second tower after its newest luxury resort condominium got off to a strong start on high demand from home seekers.

Located at Hamilo Coast in Nasugbu, Batangas, the newly launched Pico Terraces is designed to be a “resort within a resort,” that elevates condo living with plush resort-style amenities such as the biggest water feature in Pico De Loro Cove – a 500-sqm cascading pool that integrates family kiddie, lounge and lap pools.

Costa del Hamilo developed and manages Hamilo Coast, a prime 40-hectare seaside residential community.

“Pico Terraces is the embodiment of the ‘resort within a resort’ concept crafted with a bounty of upscale amenities in mind. We meticulously curated both outdoor and indoor facilities to cater to the diverse lifestyle needs of our prospective residents,” said Imee Francisco, SVP and business operations head at Costa Del Hamilo.

She said the resort home project has been in high demand since its launch last April that a second tower is immediately underway. She added that investing in Pico Terraces offers an opportunity for passive income through leasing units for daily or monthly use. Likewise, the sustainable and timeless tropical design, coupled with the exceptional amenities, increase its demand and value.

Residents of Pico Terraces are also granted access to the Pico de Loro Beach and Country Club, which comes with the privilege to explore a diverse range of land- and sea-based recreational activities.

The buildings in Pico Terraces sprawl across 2.1 hectares of lush landscapes, 80 percent of which is generously dedicated to the expansive amenities, parks and open spaces. Designed to blend harmoniously with the natural landscape, Pico Terraces’ condo buildings will bear a modern tropical theme seen in the generous applications of earth tones and wooden textures that complement the swathes of greenery that surround them. Each unit invites the outdoors in, with large windows that lead to private balconies, offering an undisrupted vista of nature’s grandeur.

Pico Terraces offers an assortment of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, ranging from 46 to 89 square meters of living spaces with open layouts.