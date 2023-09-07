Palawan Group of Companies marks 38 years of excellence, innovation and service to Filipino community

MANILA, Philippines — Palawan Group of Companies’ journey is a story of determination, empathy and innovation. Founded 38 years ago by the visionary couple Bobby and Angelita Castro, it has not only become the most trusted brand and pillar of the pawnshop and remittance industry but has also woven its story into the fabric of countless Filipino lives.

With a modest P40,000 investment and unwavering courage, the Castros opened their first shop in Puerto Princesa City on Aug. 17, 1985. Little did they know that this would mark the beginning of a journey that would touch millions of lives.

Recognizing the pressing demand for pawnshop services, especially among the marginalized sectors, Bobby and Angelita decided to expand their business. With their unyielding spirit, they introduced money remittance services under the name Palawan Express Pera Padala, and branches blossomed across the province.

This move wasn’t solely a business decision; it became a lifeline for many, providing an affordable and efficient means of sending and receiving money.

Palawan Group of Companies’ growth is a testament to innovation in action. It has come a long way in the pawn brokering business. The company has expanded into various avenues, offering international money remittance, foreign currency exchange, e-loading, bills payment, SME loans, even ProtekTODO accident insurance.

With technology reshaping the landscape of transactions, they introduced PalawanPay, the fastest-growing e-wallet, addressing the evolving needs of their loyal customers.

The company’s expansion transcended geographical boundaries. With over 10,000 branches and authorized agents nationwide, Palawan Group of Companies' reach extended to cities, municipalities and remote towns.

Serving as a financial beacon, they’ve upheld their commitment to the masses—the unbanked and underbanked—by providing accessible and reliable services.

Central to their success is the innovative services they've pioneered. Palawan Pawnshop’s Customer’s Choice Package, a tiered interest system, offers borrowers tailored options with rates as low as 1% for short-term loans.

Their Discount Coupons initiative not only eases the financial burden for customers but also underscores their commitment to providing the best deals with unmatched value.

In an age of digital communication, Palawan Group of Companies remains connected to its customers. Automated text notifications inform senders and receivers of successful transactions. Furthermore, their innovative Suki Card, a loyalty program, rewards avid customers with discounts, rebates and points for every transaction, strengthening their connection.

These value-added initiatives resonate with the “Mura, Mabilis at Walang Kuskos Balungos na Serbisyo” brand of service of the Palawan Group of Companies.

Palawan Group of Companies recognizes the need to stay ahead in the fast-paced world of digital living and the increasing demand from customers for fast and safe transactions. To address this, they introduced PalawanPay, now the fastest-growing e-wallet app that empowers their customers to perform financial transactions conveniently, anywhere and anytime.

In addition to features such as fund transfers, bills payments, e-loading and QRPH cashless transactions, PalawanPay has more than 14,290 Money Shops where all these transactions are possible.

The company has also launched Pawn Renewal services via the app. This empowers customers to renew their pawned items at their convenience, regardless of location, or they can choose to renew at any of the 3,300 Palawan Pawnshop branches nationwide.

The organization’s steadfast commitment to innovation and flexibility ensures win-win solutions for its customers, further reinforcing its dedication and mission of enhancing the lives of Filipinos.

The company’s unwavering commitment to the broader community is evident through its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, driven by its belief in giving back to its sukis and the community.

Their efforts focused on education, sports and environmental protection, demonstrating their ardent dedication to service toward their customers. Notably, their scholarship program has nurtured 570 scholars since 1998, with 124 graduates in the 2022-2023 academic year.

Aiming to create a healthier planet, they’ve planted an impressive 52,709 trees this year, including a remarkable 25,665 trees last August 12. Alongside this, their proactive approach to sports is showcased through 42 tennis events organized in 2023, engaging 2,359 players nationwide.

These initiatives showcase their dedication to transforming lives and nurturing a better world.

During a heartfelt speech on their company anniversary, Bobby Castro, the company’s founder and visionary leader, openly shared his insights, saying, “Our journey is all about continuous innovation and setting new industry standards. Our goal is to offer the very best products and services to our beloved ‘sukis’. Learning from our customers, front liners, security guards and our own team members is absolutely vital in our journey. But beyond just innovation, the true heart of our success thrives within our company culture.

"It’s in the genuine kindness we show to each other and our co-associates, ‘ang tunay na malasakit sa ating mga suki’ (the genuine concern that we extend to our customers), the unwavering passion that fuels all our efforts, our steadfast commitment to honesty and integrity, and the profound love we hold for our company and the communities we serve.”

Palawan Group of Companies founder Bobby Castro

Palawan Group of Companies’ legacy is one of compassion, innovation and unwavering commitment. From their humble beginnings to their present-day leadership in the industry, they’ve shown that success is not just about profits; it’s about the lives touched, the communities uplifted, and the enduring relationships forged.

As they move forward, their story inspires businesses, reminding them that it’s not only about the products and services offered but also about the positive impact they can bring to the world.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Palawan Pay. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.