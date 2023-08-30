DMCI Homes ventures into beach development

MANILA, Philippines — The Consunji Group, through its residential property arm DMCI Homes, is making its foray into beach park developments with a maiden project in Batangas.

DMCI Homes has launched Solmero Coast, a 7.5-hectare beach park that will rise in San Juan, Batangas.

The development will be the only tropical Asian-inspired beach park condotel in the region, which will also offer an investment opportunity.

Solmera Coast is not just resort-themed, but is actually a beach park with residential condominium buildings just a few meters away from the shoreline.

As an investment opportunity, Solmera Coast is a condotel wherein property owners will generate rental income.

Through this setup, investors will optimize their investments, ensuring that their property is effectively utilized and is properly maintained even while they are away.

The property spans Barangays Subukin and Calubcub II in San Juan, a first-class municipality, which is one of the popular spots in Batangas.

Tourist arrivals are huge and growing, with the town recording one million travelers between January and June 2022.

This figure is projected to grow even further in the coming years with the completion of ongoing transportation infrastructure projects such as the SLEX Toll Road 4, which will extend from Sto. Tomas, Batangas to Lucena City in Quezon province.

Amenities at Solmera Coast include five swimming pools, a game area, a gym, two restaurants, and a convention center.

Units at Solmera Coast are furnished and the first of five mid-rise buildings will be ready for occupancy in February 2027.

Unit cuts range from 34 to 91.5 square meters for studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units.

Solmera Coast is a development of DMCI Homes Leisure Residences, the new brand of Quadruple A developer DMCI Homes.

DMCI Homes’ foray into leisure beach developments is part of the Consunji Group’s next stage of growth that includes not just new formats for the property arm, but also expansion of its off-grid power capacity and extension of its Semirara Island coal operating contract with the government.

Consunji said it would explore new product formats, such as leisure and premium offerings.