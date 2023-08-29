LIST: Flights canceled on August 29
August 29, 2023 | 4:02pm
MANILA, Philippines — Several domestic flights were canceled on Tuesday due to unfavorable weather condition.
The Manila International Airport Authority advised the public of the suspension of some flights of PAL Express, CebGo and Sunlight Air due to the inclement weather enhanced by Typhoon Goring and the southwest monsoon.
Below are the flights canceled as of 3:30 p.m., August 29:
PAL Express (2P)
- 2P 2905 – Manila to Antique
- 2P 2906 – Antique to Manila
- 2P 2932 – Manila to Basco
- 2933 – Basco to Manila
Cebu Pacific (5J)
- 5J 504 – Manila to Tuguegarao
- 5J 505 – Tuguegarao to Manila
- 5J 506 – Manila to Tuguegarao
- 5J 507 – Tuguegarao to Manila
CebGo (DG)
- DG 6177 – Manila to Masbate
- DG 6178 – Masbate to Manila
- DG 6047 – Manila to Busuanga
- DG 6048 – Busuanga to Manila
Sunlight Air (2R)
- 2R 637 – Manila to Busanga
- 2R 638 – Busuanga to Manila
- 2R 633 – Manila to Busuanga
- 2R 634 – Busuanga to Manila
— Rosette Adel
