LIST: Flights canceled on August 29

MANILA, Philippines — Several domestic flights were canceled on Tuesday due to unfavorable weather condition.

The Manila International Airport Authority advised the public of the suspension of some flights of PAL Express, CebGo and Sunlight Air due to the inclement weather enhanced by Typhoon Goring and the southwest monsoon.

Below are the flights canceled as of 3:30 p.m., August 29:

PAL Express (2P)

2P 2905 – Manila to Antique

2P 2906 – Antique to Manila

2P 2932 – Manila to Basco

2933 – Basco to Manila

Cebu Pacific (5J)

5J 504 – Manila to Tuguegarao

5J 505 – Tuguegarao to Manila

5J 506 – Manila to Tuguegarao

5J 507 – Tuguegarao to Manila

CebGo (DG)

DG 6177 – Manila to Masbate

DG 6178 – Masbate to Manila

DG 6047 – Manila to Busuanga

DG 6048 – Busuanga to Manila

Sunlight Air (2R)

2R 637 – Manila to Busanga

2R 638 – Busuanga to Manila

2R 633 – Manila to Busuanga

2R 634 – Busuanga to Manila

— Rosette Adel