^

Business

LIST: Flights canceled on August 29

Philstar.com
August 29, 2023 | 4:02pm
LIST: Flights canceled on August 29
File photo of an international airport
Image by Pexels via Matt Hardy

MANILA, Philippines —  Several domestic flights were canceled on Tuesday due to unfavorable weather condition.

The Manila International Airport Authority advised the public of the suspension of some flights of PAL Express, CebGo and Sunlight Air due to the inclement weather enhanced by Typhoon Goring and the southwest monsoon.

Below are the flights canceled as of 3:30 p.m., August 29:

PAL Express (2P)

  • 2P 2905 – Manila to Antique
  • 2P 2906 – Antique to Manila
  • 2P 2932 – Manila to Basco
  • 2933 – Basco to Manila

Cebu Pacific (5J)

  • 5J 504 – Manila to Tuguegarao
  • 5J 505 – Tuguegarao to Manila
  • 5J 506 – Manila to Tuguegarao
  • 5J 507 – Tuguegarao to Manila

CebGo (DG)

  • DG 6177 – Manila to Masbate
  • DG 6178 – Masbate to Manila
  • DG 6047 – Manila to Busuanga
  • DG 6048 – Busuanga to Manila

Sunlight Air (2R)

  • 2R 637 – Manila to Busanga
  • 2R 638 – Busuanga to Manila
  • 2R 633 – Manila to Busuanga
  • 2R 634 – Busuanga to Manila

— Rosette Adel

vuukle comment

GORINGPH
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Metrobank sets transaction limit

Metrobank sets transaction limit

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. is set to impose a cumulative daily limit on certain transactions via its app and online banking...
Business
fbtw
SEC revokes license of another lending firm

SEC revokes license of another lending firm

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission has cracked down on another lending firm for unlawful debt collection practices.
Business
fbtw

Wounded tiger

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
China’s current economic problems should worry its neighbors, trading partners, and its rival super power, the United States. China, as a wounded tiger, is very dangerous.
Business
fbtw
MVP wants Meralco at forefront of EV development

MVP wants Meralco at forefront of EV development

By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
Business titan Manuel V. Pangilinan is pushing for power distribution giant Manila Electric Co. a company which he chairs,...
Business
fbtw
BSP stays on guard vs market volatilities

BSP stays on guard vs market volatilities

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 17 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is closely monitoring the impact of the possible policy action of the US Federal Reserve after...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Long way to go to hit 35 percent target RE share&rsquo;

‘Long way to go to hit 35 percent target RE share’

By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
The government and the private sector are facing a difficult task ahead as the Philippines will need to add about 18,000 megawatts...
Business
fbtw
Subsidies eyed for drivers, makers of e-PUVs

Subsidies eyed for drivers, makers of e-PUVs

By Catherine Talavera | 17 hours ago
As part of its push to develop the country’s electric vehicle industry, the government is eyeing to provide subsidies...
Business
fbtw

IRRI puts up new rice breeding facility

By Danessa Rivera | 17 hours ago
The International Rice Research Institute has inaugurated a rice breeding facility in Los Baños, Laguna to push for better production of the country’s staple food.
Business
fbtw

Making tax time easier

By Guimalyn B. Bobiles | 17 hours ago
The world is becoming more digital, and people are now engaged in a variety of virtual activities on a daily basis.
Business
fbtw
World Bank pushes development of digital skills

World Bank pushes development of digital skills

By Louella Desiderio | 17 hours ago
With demand for gig work expected to continue to increase in the future, governments are urged to implement programs for developing...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with