ACEN to develop large-scale Laguna Lake solar project

MANILA, Philippines — ACEN Corp. will develop its first large-scale floating solar project in Laguna Lake with a potential capacity of 1,000 megawatts (MW).

ACEN signed yesterday a renewable energy contract area utilization agreement with the Laguna Lake Development Authority (LLDA) to lease 800 hectares of renewable energy areas.

The project will be situated on Laguna Lake, the Philippines’ largest freshwater lake, and has the potential to contribute 1,000 MW to ACEN’s growing renewables capacity.

“We’re still in the process of the predevelopment stage so we have to work on the permitting, including the ECC (environmental compliance certificate),” ACEN president and CEO Eric Francia said.

“We still have a lot of work to do ahead of us. We have to talk to suppliers because this is the first time we’ll be doing floating solar. Obviously, there will be some differences compared to ground-mounted solar. You’ll be needing floaters here, you’ll be needing wave breakers, especially in Laguna Lake because of the waves. You need to make it resilient against typhoons, storms,” he said.

Francia said it is still too early to determine the capital expenditures needed for the project.

ACEN, through subsidiaries AC Subic Solar, AC Laguna Solar, SolarACE4 Energy, Ingrid Power and GigaWind 1, received notices of award from LLDA in July following an invitation to develop floating solar renewable energy projects on Laguna Lake.

ACEN said solar energy operating contracts for eight blocks of hundred hectares each in the southern and eastern sections of the lake have been applied with the Department of Energy.

“As we explore the potential of our first large-scale floating solar project, which will be a crucial part of ACEN’s master plan to achieve our 2030 goal, we are excited to spearhead this energy innovation in the Philippines. We are committed to expanding our clean energy assets while addressing land scarcity,” Francia said.

“This initiative is a tangible opportunity for ACEN to adopt new technologies, contribute to the Luzon grid, and bolster the Philippines’ energy self-sufficiency while tackling the critical issue of climate change,” he said.

ACEN’s venture into the floating solar market is part of its aggressive push to boost its renewable energy portfolio.

The company is on track with its portfolio of greenfield renewable energy projects aimed at reaching 20 gigawatts of renewables by 2030.

Aside from ACEN, the LLDA also signed a renewable energy contract area utilization agreement with SunAsia Energy Inc., a Filipino company developing sustainable solar energy in the country since 2013.

SunAsia’s floating solar facilities will be installed across 1,000 hectares of Laguna Lake’s water surface, with a potential capacity of 1,300 MW.

SunAsia will develop the projects in partnership with Singapore-headquartered Blueleaf Energy.