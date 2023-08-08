^

Business

KFC cuts carbon footprint further as solar-powered stores rises to 64

The Philippine Star
August 8, 2023 | 12:00am
KFC cuts carbon footprint further as solar-powered stores rises to 64
A KFC store with solar panel-mounted rooftop

MANILA, Philippines — KFC Philippines solidified its billing as an eco-friendly energy user quick-service restaurant (QSR) in the country as its number of stores with solar panel-mounted rooftops reached 64.

With the estimated annual power generation of more than 2,600,000 kWh from the solar panel (photovoltaic) systems installed on 64 KFC facilities, this game-changing initiative of KFC has now lowered its CO2 (carbon dioxide) emission by 606,164 kg, well ahead of its peers in the QSR industry.

“We are committed to our journey toward sustainable growth and being model stewards to the environment, which is why we really walk our talk when it comes to planet-friendly initiatives. Aside from ramping up our solar panel project, we also pioneered the use of e-bikes for delivery in several branches while also shifting to more sustainable packaging,” said KFC Philippines general manager Maria Judith Marcelo.

KFC Philippines’ target is to have 80 stores with solar panel-mounted rooftops by the end of 2023. It ended 2022 with 47 solar-powered branches.

Depending on the size of the roof and the operating hours, the photovoltaic (PV) system can supply up to 20 percent of the stores’ power requirement.

Since then, KFC has already installed solar panels on branches from Nueva Ecija in the North to KFC Iligan and KFC Lanang Davao in the South.

The company is also targeting to install solar panels on the parking lots of 22 KFC stores as additional electricity savings for branches that already have roofs mounted with PV systems. The First KFC solar parking will be finished in August.

vuukle comment

KFC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Meralco holds on-site applications for poor households to receive discount on electricity bills

Meralco holds on-site applications for poor households to receive discount on electricity bills

6 hours ago
The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) has intensified on-site applications and barangay caravans for the lifeline rate program...
Business
fbtw
Philippine likely grew 6 percent in Q2

Philippine likely grew 6 percent in Q2

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Most economists believe the Philippine economy sustained its robust growth, with the gross domestic product expansion staying...
Business
fbtw
Lower coal prices pull down Semirara earnings in H1

Lower coal prices pull down Semirara earnings in H1

10 hours ago
Lower coal prices weighed down on Semirara Mining and Power Corp.’s earnings in the first half, with the company expecting...
Business
fbtw
Meralco sees energy sales accelerating in H2

Meralco sees energy sales accelerating in H2

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The Manila Electric Co. expects energy sales to grow faster in the second half on the back of sustained high demand from residential...
Business
fbtw
BSP careful not to hike rates &lsquo;too much&rsquo;

BSP careful not to hike rates ‘too much’

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas remains cautious in hiking interest rates if ever it decides to do so next week, as the economy...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PEZA-approved investments may hit P300 billion this year

PEZA-approved investments may hit P300 billion this year

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Economic Zone Authority is confident of exceeding its investment approvals target for this year, saying that...
Business
fbtw
T-bill rates up on US downgrade, hawkish BSP

T-bill rates up on US downgrade, hawkish BSP

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The government saw yields increase for short-term securities following the credit downgrade in the US, as well as the stand...
Business
fbtw
ACEN raises loan for Cagayan solar project

ACEN raises loan for Cagayan solar project

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
ACEN Corp. is raising the loan extended to the special purpose vehicle undertaking a solar farm project in Cagayan.
Business
fbtw
BIR issues guidelines on 20 percent tax on perfumes

BIR issues guidelines on 20 percent tax on perfumes

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue has issued guidelines on the imposition of a 20 percent excise tax on perfumes as the government...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with