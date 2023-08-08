KFC cuts carbon footprint further as solar-powered stores rises to 64

MANILA, Philippines — KFC Philippines solidified its billing as an eco-friendly energy user quick-service restaurant (QSR) in the country as its number of stores with solar panel-mounted rooftops reached 64.

With the estimated annual power generation of more than 2,600,000 kWh from the solar panel (photovoltaic) systems installed on 64 KFC facilities, this game-changing initiative of KFC has now lowered its CO2 (carbon dioxide) emission by 606,164 kg, well ahead of its peers in the QSR industry.

“We are committed to our journey toward sustainable growth and being model stewards to the environment, which is why we really walk our talk when it comes to planet-friendly initiatives. Aside from ramping up our solar panel project, we also pioneered the use of e-bikes for delivery in several branches while also shifting to more sustainable packaging,” said KFC Philippines general manager Maria Judith Marcelo.

KFC Philippines’ target is to have 80 stores with solar panel-mounted rooftops by the end of 2023. It ended 2022 with 47 solar-powered branches.

Depending on the size of the roof and the operating hours, the photovoltaic (PV) system can supply up to 20 percent of the stores’ power requirement.

Since then, KFC has already installed solar panels on branches from Nueva Ecija in the North to KFC Iligan and KFC Lanang Davao in the South.

The company is also targeting to install solar panels on the parking lots of 22 KFC stores as additional electricity savings for branches that already have roofs mounted with PV systems. The First KFC solar parking will be finished in August.