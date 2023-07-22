^

Business

BSP shuts down Isabela Rural Bank

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
July 22, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has ordered the closure of another problematic rural bank, bringing to six the number of institutions shut down this year.

In a circular letter, the BSP has prohibited United Consumers Rural Bank Inc. from doing business in the Philippines pursuant to the New Central Bank Act.

State-run Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) took over the closed bank as receiver last July 20 with a directive to proceed with the take over and liquidation of the closed rural bank in accordance with the PDIC Charter.

United Consumers Rural Bank Inc. is a single-unit bank located in the Public Market Bldg., Sta. Rosa, Aurora in Isabela.

The PDIC assured depositors that all valid deposits and claims would be paid up to the maximum deposit insurance coverage of P500,000 per depositor.

Individual account holders of valid deposits with balances of P100,000 and below, who have no outstanding obligations or have not acted as co-makers of obligations with the bank are not required to file deposit insurance claims.

So far this year, the BSP has ordered the closure of six problematic rural banks.

Aside from the United Consumers Rural Bank Inc., BSP has shuttered Bangko Pangasinan, Rural Bank of San Juan (Southern Leyte) Inc., Binangonan Rural Bank Inc., Rural Bank of San Marcelino Inc., and Rural Bank of San Agustin (Isabela) Inc.

vuukle comment

BANK

BSP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

China flakes out of railway projects

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Apparently, all the kowtowing of Duterte before his Emperor in Beijing didn’t deliver the funding he was expecting for several rail projects, including the one in Davao, his campaign promise.
Business
fbtw
PLDT most valuable Philippines brand in 2022

PLDT most valuable Philippines brand in 2022

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Consultancy giant Brand Finance has recognized Manuel V. Pangilinan’s PLDT Inc. as the most valuable brand in the Philippines...
Business
fbtw
Landbank, GSIS ink data sharing pact

Landbank, GSIS ink data sharing pact

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Land Bank of the Philippines and the Government Service Insurance System have entered into a data-sharing agreement in...
Business
fbtw
Stocks sustain gains as Wall Street rallies

Stocks sustain gains as Wall Street rallies

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index closed at 6,613.50, up by 71.59 points or 1.09 percent, while the broader All...
Business
fbtw
PAGCOR hikes 2023 gaming revenue target to P273 billion

PAGCOR hikes 2023 gaming revenue target to P273 billion

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The local gambling industry is expected to rake in some P273 billion in revenue this year as the economy continues to reopen,...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Internet speed in public spaces soon to be rated

Internet speed in public spaces soon to be rated

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 52 minutes ago
The Philippines will publish within the year a Connectivity Index Rating, scoring the quality and speed of connectivity in...
Business
fbtw

PAL to add A321ceo plane to fleet this week

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 52 minutes ago
As the air travel market picks up momentum, flag carrier Philippine Airlines will accept a reactivated aircraft in a few days that will be deployed for domestic and regional trips.
Business
fbtw

Guiding kids in a day of hyperbole

By Francis J. Kong | 52 minutes ago
Let me feature an article by Tim Elmore, dated June 20, from his websites: GrowingLeaders.com and TimElmore.com. Tim is an educator and an excellent speaker.
Business
fbtw

Addressing the real problem

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 52 minutes ago
The Senate committee on tourism recently began its investigation into mounting passenger complaints against one particular airline company.
Business
fbtw

Better mining infrastructure seen to draw in foreign partners

By Catherine Talavera | 52 minutes ago
The Philippines needs to provide better mining infrastructure to be able to make its minerals sector more attractive to foreign partners, particularly the United States, according to a Hawaii-based foreign policy...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with