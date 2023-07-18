^

Business

Converge uses up P10 billion bond proceeds

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
July 18, 2023 | 12:00am
Converge uses up P10 billion bond proceeds
In a report, Converge disclosed that it spent the remaining P608.43 million in bond proceeds in the second quarter, marking the full disbursement of cash obtained from its fundraising last year.
Businessworld

MANILA, Philippines — Broadband provider Converge ICT Solutions Inc. has used up all of the P10 billion it raised from its latest bond issuance, spending the bulk of the amount for capital expenditures.

In a report, Converge disclosed that it spent the remaining P608.43 million in bond proceeds in the second quarter, marking the full disbursement of cash obtained from its fundraising last year.

In total, Converge spent P7.88 billion for capex and P1.97 billion for general corporate purposes aligned with the spending plan it made for the net proceeds.

In 2022, Converge entered the debt market with its maiden issuance of fixed-rate bonds. The firm owned by billionaire Dennis Anthony Uy raised P10 billion from the offer, with demand coming in from banks, insurers, pension funds, retail investors and retirement funds.

The bonds fetched an interest rate of 5.594 percent per annum and will be paid in five years until they mature in 2027. The issuance marked the first tranche of Converge’s plan of generating P20 billion through the sale of fixed-rate bonds.

Expectedly, Converge invested the bulk of the proceeds for infrastructure upgrades, especially as the firm widens its network presence nationwide.

Last year, Converge spent around P22 billion for its capex, directing 61 percent of the amount for asset deployment, 30 percent for backbone expansion and nine percent for other expenses.

For 2023, it decreased its capex guidance by almost half to P12 billion to keep its finances in the pink of health given that lending costs are rising worldwide.

In another development, Converge signed a partnership with Golden Arches Development Corp. (GADC), the local franchise holder of McDonald’s. Under the tie-up, Converge will extend fiber connectivity to additional branches of McDonald’s in the Philippines.

At present, Converge serves as the internet provider for roughly 40 percent of the more than 700 McDonald’s outlets in the country. Further, the firm contributed in developing some of GADC’s digital initiatives like the NXTGEN.

NXTGEN refers to McDonald’s branches that feature a multitude of innovative services, ranging from digital menus to self-order kiosks, geared toward improving customer experience.

CONVERGE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
MVP, RSA team up for new tollway project

MVP, RSA team up for new tollway project

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Rival business tycoons Ramon S. Ang and Manuel V. Pangilinan have teamed up for a new tollway project that will link Cavite...
Business
fbtw
G20 finance and bank chiefs to tackle debt crisis

G20 finance and bank chiefs to tackle debt crisis

By Bhuvan Bagga | 15 hours ago
G20 finance and central bank chiefs begin talks on Monday to discuss debt restructuring deals and fairer international tax...
Business
fbtw
Airlines grapple with rise in turbulent passengers

Airlines grapple with rise in turbulent passengers

1 day ago
According to the airline industry trade group IATA, one in every 568 flights had an incident linked to an unruly passenger...
Business
fbtw
New Monetary Board member to be announced &lsquo;soon&rsquo; &mdash;BSP chief

New Monetary Board member to be announced ‘soon’ —BSP chief

10 hours ago
The Monetary Board is powerful since it exercises the power and function of the BSP, the Philippines’ chief monetary...
Business
fbtw

Water security

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
My friend, Ed Yap, was wondering in our Viber group how it can be that the water level in Angat Dam is now below minimum operating level when we are having a lot of rain these past few weeks.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippine, US partnership in clean energy urged

Philippine, US partnership in clean energy urged

By Catherine Talavera | 2 hours ago
As the Philippines continues its push for more green energy sources, a former United States envoy for ASEAN expressed hope...
Business
fbtw

Embracing the digital revolution

By Gilbert T. Trinchera | 2 hours ago
Technology innovation is a pivotal catalyst in empowering businesses to navigate the current dynamic landscape, ensuring that they endure and flourish amidst uncertain times. There is a diverse range of new and emerging...
Business
fbtw
Consensus bill on MUP eyed next month

Consensus bill on MUP eyed next month

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 2 hours ago
The government’s economic team is targeting to come up with a consensus bill for the military and uniformed personnel...
Business
fbtw
DA hopes to stir more international support for agriculture sector

DA hopes to stir more international support for agriculture sector

By Danessa Rivera | 2 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture hopes to stir more international support for the advancement of the local agriculture sect...
Business
fbtw
Philippine shares sag on profit taking

Philippine shares sag on profit taking

By Iris Gonzales | 2 hours ago
Local shares slid yesterday due to profit taking after China reported weaker growth than forecast in the last quarter.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with