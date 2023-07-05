^

Business

Bank deposits up 10% in March

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
July 5, 2023 | 12:00am
Bank deposits up 10% in March
Latest data from the central bank showed deposit growth accelerated to 9.8 percent in end-March from 7.2 percent in the same period last year, reflecting the sustained confidence of deposits amid the recovery from the COVID pandemic.
Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — More Filipinos are keeping their money in banks, showing their confidence in the industry despite the series of bank failures in the US, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Latest data from the central bank showed deposit growth accelerated to 9.8 percent in end-March from 7.2 percent in the same period last year, reflecting the sustained confidence of deposits amid the recovery from the COVID pandemic.

Total deposits of Philippine banks reached P17.7 trillion in end-March, mostly peso denominated and sourced from resident individuals and private corporations.

By deposit type, savings deposits had the largest share to total deposits at 46.2 percent or P8.2 trillion, followed by demand and negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts with a  28-percent share or P5 trillion, as well as time deposits with a 25-percent share at P4.4 trillion.

On the other hand, long-term negotiable certificates of time deposits (LTNCDs) had a minimal share at 0.8 percent or P136.5 billion.

Financial markets were rocked by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and First Republic Bank in the US early this year.

In the Philippines, universal and commercial banks booked a 10.1 percent growth in deposits to hit P16.7 trillion as the industry cornered 94.3 percent of the total base as of end-March.

The thrift or mid-sized banks followed with P735.2 billion or 4.2 percent while rural and cooperative banks came next with P269.2 billion or 1.5 percent.

According to the BSP, the total assets of Philippine banks expanded by 11 percent to P23.1 trillion as of end-March and surpassed the pre-pandemic average growth of 10.98 percent.

The pace was also faster than the 6.9 percent recorded in March last year.

“The year-on-year asset growth was funded mainly by deposit generation,” the BSP said.

The capital adequacy ratio (CARs) of Philippine banks, as well as the universal and commercial banking industry on solo and consolidated bases were well above the minimum thresholds set by the BSP at 10 percent and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) at eight percent.

Philippine banks recorded CARs of 15.7 percent on solo basis and 16.3 percent on consolidated basis as of end-2022.

On the other hand, big banks registered a CAR of 15.7 percent and 16.4 percent on solo and consolidated bases, respectively, as of end-March this year.

The number of banks operating in the country declined to 493 in end-March this year from 499 a year ago due to the continued consolidation of banks and the closure of weak players.

Meanwhile, the number of branches increased to 12,784 in end-March from 12,696 a year ago.

BSP Governor Eli Remolona said that the country’s banking system has remained strong.

“Capital and liquidity have been more than adequate. That’s why, in recovering from the pandemic, our banks have been a source of strength, unlike in previous crises, when they were a source of weakness,” Remolona said.

BSP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Paperless borders: The Phl eTravel system

By Jolin Bianca C. Borromeo | 1 day ago
Let’s recall how the COVID-19 pandemic led to the imposition of travel restrictions in almost all countries in the world. In the Philippines, this also led to changes to the airport screening process, which...
Business
fbtw
Metro Pacific board greenlights voluntary delisting

Metro Pacific board greenlights voluntary delisting

By Ramon Royandoyan | 15 hours ago
This updated tender offer notice takes the place of the initial filing back on April 26.
Business
fbtw
DOTr set to re-file MRT fare hike petition

DOTr set to re-file MRT fare hike petition

1 day ago
The DOTr indicated that petitions for fare adjustments on the MRT-3 have not been approved in the past eight years.
Business
fbtw
PAL's parent moves to boost capital stock

PAL's parent moves to boost capital stock

13 hours ago
Philippine Airlines' parent company is making moves to increase its authorized stock, in a bid to expand its valuation years...
Business
fbtw
Asian markets fluctuate as rate-hope rally fades

Asian markets fluctuate as rate-hope rally fades

11 hours ago
Asian markets struggled for direction on Tuesday as investors weighed signs of a slowing US economy against hopes the Federal...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Government borrows P24 billion T-bonds at high rates

Government borrows P24 billion T-bonds at high rates

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
Investors demanded higher interests for the state’s long-term securities, but the government still gave in and borrowed...
Business
fbtw
Petron raises P14 billion from preferred shares offering

Petron raises P14 billion from preferred shares offering

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Oil giant Petron Corp. has raised P14 billion from the initial tranche of its preferred shares offering.
Business
fbtw
MPTC offers traffic solutions to LGUs

MPTC offers traffic solutions to LGUs

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. looks to sign contracts with local government units for the rollout of a solution that will...
Business
fbtw
Foreign banks see below 6% inflation in June

Foreign banks see below 6% inflation in June

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Foreign banks believe inflation eased significantly to below six percent in June after cooling for the fourth straight month...
Business
fbtw
Stocks up on signs of slower inflation

Stocks up on signs of slower inflation

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Local stocks maintained their upward momentum as cooling inflation sparked market optimism.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with