^

Business

DOTr set to re-file MRT fare hike petition

Philstar.com
July 3, 2023 | 3:14pm
DOTr set to re-file MRT fare hike petition
Passengers are seen riding the MRT-3 after the line's operations have been suspended due to the magnitude 6.2 earthquake, June 15, 2023
Released / DOTr-MRT-3

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation said they will file another petition for a fresh set of Metro Rail Transit Line 3 fare increases, despite calls from civil society to hold off on rate hikes.

The fair adjustment petition, which will be filed at the DOTr’s rail regulatory unit, is set to move today.

The announcement was publicized in a statement by DOTr Undersecretary for Railways Cesar B. Chavez. 

“It can be recalled that MRT-3’s fare hike petition was deferred due to infirmities in complying with the requirements and procedure,” the statement read.

The DOTr indicated that petitions for fare adjustments on the MRT-3 have not been approved in the past eight years. 

The high court said in April that the Supreme Court En Banc stated they are dismissing various petitions from 2015, challenging the former Department of Transportation and Communication (DOTC)'s department order which mandates the application of “user-pays” principle and adopts a uniform base fare of P11.00, plus P1.00 per kilometer of distance travelled.

Officials of the Light Rail Transit Authority, Metro Rail Transit Line 3 and the Light Rail Manila Corporation were pressed by stakeholders on the viability of a fare hike in a public hearing back in February.

These officials argued that fare hikes across these railways would lessen subsidies handed out by the national government for these public transport options. — Ramon Royandoyan

MRT 3

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Aboitiz Group takes control of AirAsia Philippines

Aboitiz Group takes control of AirAsia Philippines

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 16 hours ago
After acquiring the operations of the Cebu airport, the Aboitiz Group has expanded to the airline business by becoming the...
Business
fbtw

Tourism promotion

By Boo Chanco | 16 hours ago
A slogan cannot by itself sell a country to tourists.
Business
fbtw
Philippines investor relations, debt transparency ranking jumps to 3rd place

Philippines investor relations, debt transparency ranking jumps to 3rd place

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 16 hours ago
The investor relations country score of the Philippines improved to 47.8 from 41.4 percent, allowing the country to jump to...
Business
fbtw
Inflation eases sharply in bankrupt Sri Lanka

Inflation eases sharply in bankrupt Sri Lanka

1 day ago
Sri Lanka's inflation eased to 12% in June, official data showed Saturday, the lowest figures since the island nation...
Business
fbtw
Culture wars put American companies on the defensive

Culture wars put American companies on the defensive

1 day ago
Boycotting a beer, attacking products celebrating the LGBTQ community, and criticizing shareholders for promoting diversity:...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

A very long goodbye (Part 2)

By Marianne Go | 16 hours ago
It was supposed to be a short four-day trip, and it was, really…
Business
fbtw
Credit growth slows in May

Credit growth slows in May

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 16 hours ago
Credit growth slowed for the second straight month and remained at single-digit level in May, reflecting the impact of the...
Business
fbtw
Key economic data to guide PSEi this week

Key economic data to guide PSEi this week

By Iris Gonzales | 16 hours ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange index’s immediate support for this week is seen at 6,400, with resistance at 6,600.
Business
fbtw
Implement PEDP to save garment industry

Implement PEDP to save garment industry

By Catherine Talavera | 16 hours ago
The government and the private sector are urged to work together to immediately implement the strategies under the recently...
Business
fbtw

2023 mid-year report

By Wilson Sy | 16 hours ago
In stark contrast to the performance last year, developed market equities delivered strong gains during the first half of this year.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with