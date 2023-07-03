DOTr set to re-file MRT fare hike petition

Passengers are seen riding the MRT-3 after the line's operations have been suspended due to the magnitude 6.2 earthquake, June 15, 2023

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation said they will file another petition for a fresh set of Metro Rail Transit Line 3 fare increases, despite calls from civil society to hold off on rate hikes.

The fair adjustment petition, which will be filed at the DOTr’s rail regulatory unit, is set to move today.

The announcement was publicized in a statement by DOTr Undersecretary for Railways Cesar B. Chavez.

“It can be recalled that MRT-3’s fare hike petition was deferred due to infirmities in complying with the requirements and procedure,” the statement read.

The DOTr indicated that petitions for fare adjustments on the MRT-3 have not been approved in the past eight years.

The high court said in April that the Supreme Court En Banc stated they are dismissing various petitions from 2015, challenging the former Department of Transportation and Communication (DOTC)'s department order which mandates the application of “user-pays” principle and adopts a uniform base fare of P11.00, plus P1.00 per kilometer of distance travelled.

Officials of the Light Rail Transit Authority, Metro Rail Transit Line 3 and the Light Rail Manila Corporation were pressed by stakeholders on the viability of a fare hike in a public hearing back in February.

These officials argued that fare hikes across these railways would lessen subsidies handed out by the national government for these public transport options. — Ramon Royandoyan