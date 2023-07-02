^

Business

Hamilo Coast unveils family-friendly homes

The Philippine Star
July 2, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Costa Del Hamilo Inc., a subsidiary of SM Prime Holdings, has unveiled its newest offering – an exclusive family-friendly residential enclave at the Pico De Loro leisure estate in Hamilo Coast, a masterplanned seaside community in Nasugbu, Batangas.

A resort within a resort, the new project, Pico Terraces, inspires a play of heights in its condominium buildings that sprawl across 2.1 hectares of lush terrain. Set against a vista of picturesque hills and natural greenery, this Hamilo Coast property boasts of 80 percent open spaces, consisting of stunning views and expansive outdoor amenities.

Gifted with generous nature backdrops, Pico Terraces truly embodies resort-style living. The enclave is host to the biggest existing pool amenity in Pico De Loro – approximately 500 square meters of cascading pool.

Other family-friendly amenities include cabanas by the poolside, a grand lawn, a play area for children, an outdoor fitness area for adults, and a nature trail for the more intrepid residents.

Homebuyers can have their pick of spacious one- two- and three-bedroom tropical-themed residential suites, with open living spaces ranging from 46 sqm to 89 sqm. Each unit has large windows that bring ample natural light in and a spacious balcony that looks out on a vast panorama of dense mountains, wide-ranging amenities, and verdant landscape.

NASUGBU
Philstar
