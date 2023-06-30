^

Business

Report: Peso to remain weak as exports endure headwinds

Philstar.com
June 30, 2023 | 3:09pm
Report: Peso to remain weak as exports endure headwinds
As it is, the peso-dollar exchange rate struggled in May as it inched down 0.7% month-on-month. Analysts at FMIC and UA&P noted that the local unit averaged P55.728 against the greenback in May, depreciating for the third straight month.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The peso is expected to remain weak due to headwinds that pushed exports down and roiled uncertainties in the market.

That was the assessment gleaned from First Metro Investment Corp. and UA&P Capital Markets Research’s “Market Call” released Friday.

“With exports still ailing from the global economic slowdown, the peso will likely remain slightly weak,” the report read.

As it is, the peso-dollar exchange rate struggled in May as it inched down 0.7% month-on-month. Analysts at FMIC and UA&P noted that the local unit averaged P55.728 against the greenback in May, depreciating for the third straight month.

The peso’s weakness dominated headlines in 2022, as it sank to record lows towards the third quarter owing to the US’ aggressive interest rate hikes. That meant companies and firms passed on this burden to Filipino consumers since they needed to spend more to keep business churning.

That said, the report spotlighted that Philippines exports hit their lowest level in three years, plunging 20.2% year-on-year to $4.9 billion in April. The struggles were heightened by the global economy slowing down.

Analysts at FMIC and UA&P said that even if exports remain weak, the trade balance should ease in the second quarter.

“While exports may remain weak, the overall trade deficit should decline in Q2-2023 from last year, and so the external sector may have a slightly positive contribution to GDP growth in Q2,” the report added. — Ramon Royandoyan

PHILIPPINE PESO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Closed banks&rsquo; assets&nbsp;up for sale

Closed banks’ assets up for sale

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. will put up for sale P137.5 million worth of commercial and residential lots owned...
Business
fbtw
Holcim Philippines eyes delisting from stock exchange

Holcim Philippines eyes delisting from stock exchange

1 day ago
The move was announced in a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday, which bared details surrounding...
Business
fbtw

Left behind

By Boo Chanco | 16 hours ago
Health Secretary Ted Herbosa is right to propose harnessing the services of nurses who have yet to pass their board examination.
Business
fbtw
$805 million in hot money exits Philippines in 5 months

$805 million in hot money exits Philippines in 5 months

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 16 hours ago
The outflow of speculative funds hit $805 million in the five months to May, reversing the $1.1 billion net inflow in the...
Business
fbtw

Nuclear power seen as vital in energy mix

By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
Nuclear energy may  play a vital role in the Philippines’ transition to a cleaner energy mix, according to AboitizPower Corp.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Huge Holcim block sale forces big decision

Huge Holcim block sale forces big decision

7 hours ago
This move by a technical minority holder is basically representative of the majority ownership’s wishes.
Business
fbtw
Megaworld confident of PSEi comeback plus more market updates

Megaworld confident of PSEi comeback plus more market updates

7 hours ago
Quick takes from around the market.
Business
fbtw
Davao City gets $1-billion ADB loan for electric buses &nbsp;

Davao City gets $1-billion ADB loan for electric buses  

By Louella Desiderio | 16 hours ago
he Asian Development Bank has approved a $1 billion loan to modernize the public transport system in Davao City through the...
Business
fbtw
Impact on growth: Economic managers to probe state agencies&rsquo; underspending

Impact on growth: Economic managers to probe state agencies’ underspending

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 16 hours ago
The government will closely monitor various state agencies that have been underspending their allocation as slow disbursements...
Business
fbtw
Stocks inch up on narrower budget deficit

Stocks inch up on narrower budget deficit

By Iris Gonzales | 16 hours ago
Local stocks made some gains yesterday right after a holiday break as investors picked up oversold issues, still in line with...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with