^

Business

REDC expands renewable footprint

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
June 29, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Soon-to-list Repower Energy Development Corp. (REDC), a subsidiary of Pure Energy Holdings Corp., has  expanded its energy portfolio with the commissioning of its 5.8 megawatt Tibag run-of-river hydropower plant in Mauban, Quezon.

“We are pleased to mark the successful commissioning of our newest hydropower plant as this is another milestone for us in expanding our footprint in the renewable energy sector,” REDC president Eric Peter Roxas said.

“The Tibag hydropower plant will be a key asset in our goal toward uplifting the living standards of rural and under electrified communities through clean, renewable energy,” Roxas said.

According to its projections, the plant will contribute P215 million in EBITDA annually.

With around six months of operation up until the end of 2023, the plant is expected to be a significant driver to REDC’s year-on-year growth in net income for the year.

The Tibag hydropower plant’s annual energy generation will be over 40 GW-hr, equivalent to the generation of a 40MW solar farm or a 20-MW wind farm. In addition, the plant provided jobs to over 120 personnel during the construction period, according to REDC.

The company’s next project would be its eighth hydropower plant, a 1.4-MW Lower Labayat plant, also in Quezon, which will come online soon.

REDC plans  to debut on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) on July 24 with the  final offer price set at  P5 per share.

“The final number of offer shares is 200 million primary common shares with an over-allotment option of up to 30 million  secondary common shares, and the final offer price is P5 per  share,” REDC said.

ENERGY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Take tourism seriously

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
The Department of Tourism celebrated its 50th anniversary yesterday by throwing a bash. It is time for it to take tourism seriously. It doesn’t seem like it will happen soon.
Business
fbtw
Myanmar economy hampered by junta restrictions, power cuts &mdash; World Bank

Myanmar economy hampered by junta restrictions, power cuts — World Bank

9 hours ago
Rolling power cuts and the Myanmar junta's restrictions on businesses and foreign exchange are hampering the country's economy,...
Business
fbtw
Markets rise as upbeat US data plays against rates outlook

Markets rise as upbeat US data plays against rates outlook

8 hours ago
Equity markets rose Wednesday as investors weighed data showing the US economy remained resilient in the face of rising interest...
Business
fbtw
Ruble drops, stocks mostly retreat after aborted uprising in Russia

Ruble drops, stocks mostly retreat after aborted uprising in Russia

1 day ago
The ruble reached a 14-month low against the dollar on Monday while US and European markets mostly retreated after a short-lived...
Business
fbtw
Diokno wants to get rid of POGOs despite possible revenue shortfall

Diokno wants to get rid of POGOs despite possible revenue shortfall

10 hours ago
POGOs, as it is, generate guaranteed revenues for the Philippine government but some have criticized its links to money laundering...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Pascual seeks more RE investments from Europe

By Catherine Talavera | 2 hours ago
The Philippines is actively encouraging increased investments from European firms in an effort to expedite the growth of the renewable energy sector.
Business
fbtw

ALI raises P15 billion bonds

By Iris Gonzales | 2 hours ago
Ayala Land Inc. has beefed up its war chest after successfully raising P15 billion in fixed rate bonds due 2028 and 2023.
Business
fbtw

iAcademy ties up with Netflix to develop next-gen film makers

2 hours ago
 iAcademy, the first and only educational institution to partner with Netflix, continues to empower a new generation of filmmakers through iNDIEGENIUS.
Business
fbtw

DA eyes to launch supply-demand database

By Danessa Rivera | 2 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture is looking to launch this year a grounded and transparent supply-demand database to aid the agency in policy making and planning in the sector.
Business
fbtw

PAG-IBIG housing loan payments jump to record P32 billion

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 2 hours ago
Home loan payments to the Home Development Mutual Fund, popularly known as Pag-IBIG, soared to a record-high P32 billion in the first five months, with its performing loan ratio (PLR) continuing to increase.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with