^

Business

Ex Jollibee CFO named FDC COO

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
June 1, 2023 | 12:00am
Ex Jollibee CFO named FDC COO
Ysmael Baysa
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Jollibee Foods Corp.’s long time chief financial officer Ysmael Baysa has moved to the Gotianun Group as chief operating officer of Filinvest Development Corp. (FDC).

Baysa, whose appointment received the green light from FDC’s board of directors during its regular board meeting on Tuesday, will work in tandem with FDC president and CEO Josephine Gotianun-Yap.

Prior to his appointment, Baysa served as the long time CFO and compliance officer of Jollibee, which he joined way back in 2003 until he retired last April 30. He was succeeded by Richard Chong Woo Shin as CFO and Valerie Amante as compliance officer.

He is one of the steering minds behind the Jollibee Group, Asia’s largest restaurant company with 18 brands and 6,250 restaurant outlets, with presence in 34 countries.

His initial responsibilities were in corporate finance, corporate planning, risk and tax management, comptrollership, investor relations and legal division.

Baysa has worked in the consumer sector in the fields of accounting and finance, and brings with him several years of experience working on the local and international operations of Procter & Gamble and Jollibee.

He occupied various local and regional positions, the most notable of which was as head of finance for the Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore.

FDC’s board likewise appointed Daniel Ang Tan Chai as chief investment officer.

Chai is FDC’s former deputy CFO. Prior to joining FDC, he was executive vice-president and CFO of Philippine Bank of Communications.

He also served as senior vice-president and CFO for Philippine Airlines, and Air Philippines Express, first vice-president and CFO of Metrobank Card Corp., and Financial Control of Global Consumer Bank of Citibank, N.A. - Philippines.

FDC is the conglomerate of the Gotianun Group with investments in banking, energy, real estate, power, airport, hospitality and tourism, etc.

JOLIBEE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Tesla's Elon Musk meets Chinese FM in Beijing

Tesla's Elon Musk meets Chinese FM in Beijing

1 day ago
Tesla's Elon Musk met China's foreign minister Qin Gang in Beijing on Tuesday, the Chinese ministry said in a statement.
Business
fbtw
Filinvest Development picks Ysmael Baysa as new COO

Filinvest Development picks Ysmael Baysa as new COO

8 hours ago
Ysmael Baysa is emerging from retirement to take on a new role in the Gotianun family's empire.
Business
fbtw
SEC approves short-selling

SEC approves short-selling

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved the Philippine Stock Exchange plan to introduce short-selling in the...
Business
fbtw

The business of politics

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
The tragedy of our country is that our largest industry is politics and it doesn’t contribute to economic growth, even hindering it. The President isn’t even a year in office and some people are talking...
Business
fbtw

IMF warns of rising global debt

1 day ago
Global government debt is on track to reach levels not seen since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Monetary Fund has warned.
Business
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270518
            [Title] => Economy may grow below target this year as global concerns linger
            [Summary] => The expansion of the Philippine economy is expected to hit the brakes this year, with growth likely to fall below government assumptions on global uncertainties despite easing commodity prices.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 08:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1475310
            [AuthorName] => Louise Maureen Simeon
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/05/31/economy_2023-05-31_22-12-1425_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270552
            [Title] => Government infrastructure spending hits nearly P200 billion in 3 months
            [Summary] => The government increased its infrastructure spending to almost P200 billion in the first quarter, mainly to finance road and rail projects, the Department of Budget and Management said.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/01/bus2-infrastructure-construction2019-07-0820-18-342021-09-1719-23-392022-12-1823-21-06_2023-06-01_01-24-52253_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270551
            [Title] => Philippines debt nears P14 trillion
            [Summary] => The countryâ€™s outstanding debt is closing in on the P14-trillion level, putting more pressure on the Maharlika Investment Fund to finance major infrastructure projects and eventually trim government obligations.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/01/money2023-01-0319-22-16_2023-06-01_01-26-46888_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270549
            [Title] => Inflation likely slipped to 5.8-6.6% in May
            [Summary] => Inflation likely eased further and settled within the 5.8 to 6.6 percent range in May due to the series of rollbacks in fuel prices, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1097197
            [AuthorName] => Lawrence Agcaoili
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/01/infla2022-12-0619-50-01_2023-06-01_01-27-12803_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270547
            [Title] => Stocks slide on worries over debt, China data
            [Summary] => Share prices plunged deeper into redÂ  yesterday, with the main index falling below the 6,500 mark to hit a six-week low, as a ballooning government debt and concerns over Chinaâ€™s economic recovery dampened investor sentiment.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804708
            [AuthorName] => Iris Gonzales
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/01/22023-05-2623-53-01_2023-06-01_01-28-19_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Economy may grow below target this year as global concerns linger

Economy may grow below target this year as global concerns linger

By Louise Maureen Simeon | A few seconds ago
The expansion of the Philippine economy is expected to hit the brakes this year, with growth likely to fall below government...
Business
fbtw
Government infrastructure spending hits nearly P200 billion in 3 months

Government infrastructure spending hits nearly P200 billion in 3 months

1 hour ago
The government increased its infrastructure spending to almost P200 billion in the first quarter, mainly to finance road and...
Business
fbtw
Philippines debt nears P14 trillion

Philippines debt nears P14 trillion

1 hour ago
The country’s outstanding debt is closing in on the P14-trillion level, putting more pressure on the Maharlika Investment...
Business
fbtw
Inflation likely slipped to 5.8-6.6% in May

Inflation likely slipped to 5.8-6.6% in May

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Inflation likely eased further and settled within the 5.8 to 6.6 percent range in May due to the series of rollbacks in fuel...
Business
fbtw
Stocks slide on worries over debt, China data

Stocks slide on worries over debt, China data

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Share prices plunged deeper into red  yesterday, with the main index falling below the 6,500 mark to hit a six-week low,...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with