Ex Jollibee CFO named FDC COO

MANILA, Philippines — Jollibee Foods Corp.’s long time chief financial officer Ysmael Baysa has moved to the Gotianun Group as chief operating officer of Filinvest Development Corp. (FDC).

Baysa, whose appointment received the green light from FDC’s board of directors during its regular board meeting on Tuesday, will work in tandem with FDC president and CEO Josephine Gotianun-Yap.

Prior to his appointment, Baysa served as the long time CFO and compliance officer of Jollibee, which he joined way back in 2003 until he retired last April 30. He was succeeded by Richard Chong Woo Shin as CFO and Valerie Amante as compliance officer.

He is one of the steering minds behind the Jollibee Group, Asia’s largest restaurant company with 18 brands and 6,250 restaurant outlets, with presence in 34 countries.

His initial responsibilities were in corporate finance, corporate planning, risk and tax management, comptrollership, investor relations and legal division.

Baysa has worked in the consumer sector in the fields of accounting and finance, and brings with him several years of experience working on the local and international operations of Procter & Gamble and Jollibee.

He occupied various local and regional positions, the most notable of which was as head of finance for the Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore.

FDC’s board likewise appointed Daniel Ang Tan Chai as chief investment officer.

Chai is FDC’s former deputy CFO. Prior to joining FDC, he was executive vice-president and CFO of Philippine Bank of Communications.

He also served as senior vice-president and CFO for Philippine Airlines, and Air Philippines Express, first vice-president and CFO of Metrobank Card Corp., and Financial Control of Global Consumer Bank of Citibank, N.A. - Philippines.

FDC is the conglomerate of the Gotianun Group with investments in banking, energy, real estate, power, airport, hospitality and tourism, etc.