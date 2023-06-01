NGCP cites improvement in grid performance

A March 15, 2020 photo of the Sta. Rita Substation as the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines energizes to cater to the Samar II Electric Cooperative for power transmission in Samar.

MANILA, Philippines — The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) said it has significantly improved the performance of the power grid since taking over as the country’s transmission service provider, having increased transmission system availability, as well as reducing transmission outages and interruptions.

Citing various performance indicators, NGCP claimed that its overall performance in running the grid from 2009 to 2022 was significantly better compared to when the grid was operated by the government from 2000 to 2008.

The company said its performance shows a notable decline in tripping incidents across all three major island grids.

It said average frequency of tripping in Luzon, or the number of times high-voltage transmission lines tripped or experienced forced outages for every 100 circuit kilometers, has dropped from 6.4732 under the government to 1.3386 under its helm.

Declines in average frequency of tripping were also recorded in Visayas from 6.6530 in 2000 to 2008 to 0.9508 in 2009 to 2022, and in Mindanao from 8.0788 to 1.3285.

NGCP said the capability of the grid to mitigate the impact of power interruptions to overall grid operations, which are measured by the system availability indicator and system interruption severity index, likewise improved.

Under NGCP, the company said system availability for Luzon is at 99.3160 percent, Visayas at 99.6538 percent, and Mindanao at 99.7206 percent.

On the other hand, it said Luzon only averaged 10.7236 system minutes of interruptions in the period covering 2009 to 2022 compared to 13.8978 from 2000 to 2008.

In Visayas, 47.3318 system minutes of interruption were recorded during NGCP time from an average of 176.3350 system minutes pre-privatization, while in Mindanao, it registered at 9.124 system minutes from 10.434.

“These indicators are the most tangible proof of our performance felt by end-users,” NGCP said.

“Our improved numbers are attributed to the continuous upgrading and expansion projects, such as wood pole replacement, substation additions, capacitor bank projects, and new transmission lines, effectively reinforcing the stability and reliability of the grid,” it said.

Further, the company said all three grids have significantly reduced if not completely eliminated violations on frequency and voltage limits.

NGCP reported that the average voltage limit compliance is also better across all three grids, while frequency limit compliance improved in both Luzon and Visayas, generally ensuring stability of the transmission grid.

The company said its performance indicator ratings are the basis of its incentives, as indicated in the performance incentive scheme which is reviewed and approved every regulatory period by the Energy Regulatory Commission.

“Since NGCP took over transmission operations in 2009, we performed over and above our targets year-on-year. This is a result of the company’s commitment to deliver on our mandate to provide quality transmission services,” the power transmission grid operator said.

“We assure our stakeholders that NGCP’s ongoing projects and programs seek only to further improve our services,” it said.

NGCP holds a 25-year concession and a 50-year Congressional franchise to expand and operate the country’s power transmission grid.