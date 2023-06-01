^

Business

NGCP cites improvement in grid performance

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
June 1, 2023 | 12:00am
NGCP cites improvement in grid performance
A March 15, 2020 photo of the Sta. Rita Substation as the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines energizes to cater to the Samar II Electric Cooperative for power transmission in Samar.
NGCP via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines —  The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) said it has significantly improved the performance of the power grid since taking over as the country’s transmission service provider, having increased transmission system availability, as well as reducing transmission outages and interruptions.

Citing various performance indicators, NGCP claimed that its overall performance in running the grid from 2009 to 2022 was significantly better compared to when the grid was operated by the government from 2000 to 2008.

The company said its performance shows a notable decline in tripping incidents across all three major island grids.

It said average frequency of tripping in Luzon, or the number of times high-voltage transmission lines tripped or experienced forced outages for every 100 circuit kilometers, has dropped from 6.4732 under the government to 1.3386 under its helm.

Declines in average frequency of tripping were also recorded in Visayas from 6.6530 in 2000 to 2008 to 0.9508 in 2009 to 2022, and in Mindanao from 8.0788 to 1.3285.

NGCP said the capability of the grid to mitigate the impact of power interruptions to overall grid operations, which are measured by the system availability indicator and system interruption severity index, likewise improved.

Under NGCP, the company said system availability for Luzon is at 99.3160 percent, Visayas at 99.6538 percent, and Mindanao at 99.7206 percent.

On the other hand, it said Luzon only averaged 10.7236 system minutes of interruptions in the period covering 2009 to 2022 compared to 13.8978 from 2000 to 2008.

In Visayas, 47.3318 system minutes of interruption were recorded during NGCP time from an average of 176.3350 system minutes pre-privatization, while in Mindanao, it registered at 9.124 system minutes from 10.434.

“These indicators are the most tangible proof of our performance felt by end-users,” NGCP said.

“Our improved numbers are attributed to the continuous upgrading and expansion projects, such as wood pole replacement, substation additions, capacitor bank projects, and new transmission lines, effectively reinforcing the stability and reliability of the grid,” it said.

Further, the company said all three grids have significantly reduced if not completely eliminated violations on frequency and voltage limits.

NGCP reported that the average voltage limit compliance is also better across all three grids, while frequency limit compliance improved in both Luzon and Visayas, generally ensuring stability of the transmission grid.

The company said its performance indicator ratings are the basis of its incentives, as indicated in the performance incentive scheme which is reviewed and approved every regulatory period by the Energy Regulatory Commission.

“Since NGCP took over transmission operations in 2009, we performed over and above our targets year-on-year. This is a result of the company’s commitment to deliver on our mandate to provide quality transmission services,” the power transmission grid operator said.

“We assure our stakeholders that NGCP’s ongoing projects and programs seek only to further improve our services,” it said.

NGCP holds a 25-year concession and a 50-year Congressional franchise to expand and operate the country’s power transmission grid.

NGCP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Tesla's Elon Musk meets Chinese FM in Beijing

Tesla's Elon Musk meets Chinese FM in Beijing

1 day ago
Tesla's Elon Musk met China's foreign minister Qin Gang in Beijing on Tuesday, the Chinese ministry said in a statement.
Business
fbtw
SEC approves short-selling

SEC approves short-selling

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission has approved the Philippine Stock Exchange plan to introduce short-selling in the...
Business
fbtw

The business of politics

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
The tragedy of our country is that our largest industry is politics and it doesn’t contribute to economic growth, even hindering it. The President isn’t even a year in office and some people are talking...
Business
fbtw

IMF warns of rising global debt

1 day ago
Global government debt is on track to reach levels not seen since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Monetary Fund has warned.
Business
fbtw
Deal averting US default clears first hurdle

Deal averting US default clears first hurdle

12 hours ago
A deal to raise the US debt ceiling passed its first major test in Congress Tuesday, surviving a crucial procedural...
Business
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270518
            [Title] => Economy may grow below target this year as global concerns linger
            [Summary] => The expansion of the Philippine economy is expected to hit the brakes this year, with growth likely to fall below government assumptions on global uncertainties despite easing commodity prices.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 08:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1475310
            [AuthorName] => Louise Maureen Simeon
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/05/31/economy_2023-05-31_22-12-1425_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270552
            [Title] => Government infrastructure spending hits nearly P200 billion in 3 months
            [Summary] => The government increased its infrastructure spending to almost P200 billion in the first quarter, mainly to finance road and rail projects, the Department of Budget and Management said.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/01/bus2-infrastructure-construction2019-07-0820-18-342021-09-1719-23-392022-12-1823-21-06_2023-06-01_01-24-52253_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270551
            [Title] => Philippines debt nears P14 trillion
            [Summary] => The countryâ€™s outstanding debt is closing in on the P14-trillion level, putting more pressure on the Maharlika Investment Fund to finance major infrastructure projects and eventually trim government obligations.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/01/money2023-01-0319-22-16_2023-06-01_01-26-46888_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270549
            [Title] => Inflation likely slipped to 5.8-6.6% in May
            [Summary] => Inflation likely eased further and settled within the 5.8 to 6.6 percent range in May due to the series of rollbacks in fuel prices, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1097197
            [AuthorName] => Lawrence Agcaoili
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/01/infla2022-12-0619-50-01_2023-06-01_01-27-12803_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270547
            [Title] => Stocks slide on worries over debt, China data
            [Summary] => Share prices plunged deeper into redÂ  yesterday, with the main index falling below the 6,500 mark to hit a six-week low, as a ballooning government debt and concerns over Chinaâ€™s economic recovery dampened investor sentiment.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804708
            [AuthorName] => Iris Gonzales
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/01/22023-05-2623-53-01_2023-06-01_01-28-19_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Economy may grow below target this year as global concerns linger

Economy may grow below target this year as global concerns linger

By Louise Maureen Simeon | A few seconds ago
The expansion of the Philippine economy is expected to hit the brakes this year, with growth likely to fall below government...
Business
fbtw
Government infrastructure spending hits nearly P200 billion in 3 months

Government infrastructure spending hits nearly P200 billion in 3 months

1 hour ago
The government increased its infrastructure spending to almost P200 billion in the first quarter, mainly to finance road and...
Business
fbtw
Philippines debt nears P14 trillion

Philippines debt nears P14 trillion

1 hour ago
The country’s outstanding debt is closing in on the P14-trillion level, putting more pressure on the Maharlika Investment...
Business
fbtw
Inflation likely slipped to 5.8-6.6% in May

Inflation likely slipped to 5.8-6.6% in May

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Inflation likely eased further and settled within the 5.8 to 6.6 percent range in May due to the series of rollbacks in fuel...
Business
fbtw
Stocks slide on worries over debt, China data

Stocks slide on worries over debt, China data

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Share prices plunged deeper into red  yesterday, with the main index falling below the 6,500 mark to hit a six-week low,...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with