PNR says work on railway system underway

The Philippine Star
May 31, 2023 | 12:00am
PNR says work on railway system underway
In photo are Michael Ted Macapagal being sworn in by DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista. Looking on is his fiancée Kathy.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Michael Ted Macapagal, chairman of the Philippine National Railways, announced over the weekend that the construction of the 147.26-km North-South Commuter Railway Project from Clark in Pampanga to Metro Manila and then to Calamba City in Laguna has begun.

The Asian Development Bank and Japan International Cooperation Agency are financing the project at a cost of P873.62 billion.

Acciona-DMCI and Leighton-First Balfor, have been awarded the contracts to undertake the construction of elevated rails for commuters and ground-level rails for freight.

Three depots and 35 stations will be built along the way.

President Marcos and Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista attended the contract signing ceremony in Malacañang Palace on  April 27. Two Japanese firms, Sumitomo Corp. and Japan Transport Engineering Co., will provide, initially, a fleet of 13 electric multiple units (trains) with 13 cars each.

Once the project is completed, PNR will be able to ferry 800,000 passengers everyday safely and in comfort. Travel time on the entire length of the railway system will be cut in half, from four hours to two hours. That also applies to the movement of goods.

Macapagal was appointed to his post on May 2. After taking his oath of office before the DOTr chief, he remarked that Marcos will go down in history as “the father of the Philippine railway system.” He said he was grateful for having been given a role in the history making process.

