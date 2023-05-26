Meat importers want low pork tariff extended

This as the Meat Importers and Traders Association (MITA)wrote to National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan to come out with a clear and certain decision as government reviews the most favored nation (MFN) rates, particularly on pork.

MANILA, Philippines — Meat importers are pushing to maintain low tariff rates on pork for another five years as the local hog industry continues to reel from the impact of the African swine fever (ASF).

Currently, meat importers enjoy 15 percent in-quota and 25 percent out-quota tariff rates for pork for an extended period, or until end of the year. The low tariff regime was supposed to end last year.

Tariff rates will revert to 30 percent in-quota and 40 percent out- quota for pork at the start of 2024.

MITA said the EOs were issued to address the high price of pork that resulted from the hog shortage caused by African swine fever.

“Needless to say, reversion to a higher duty rate will further raise the cost of imported pork meat and discourage imports,” it said.

With the country in its fourth year since the ASF entered the country in 2019, MITA said there is also a need to further extend the low tariff rates since the containment of ASF or the discovery of a vaccine have not materialized.

“We are now in the fourth year, and DA has just forecast a pork shortage for the coming months. Clearly the hog recovery is not going well. It is timely to now maintain low tariff for the next five years,” the group said.

MITA said the Philippines should follow its regional neighbors, which have “reduced their tariff on pork meat and approved more countries of origin, even those countries affected with ASF, by applying the guidelines and principles on regionalization of the World Organization on Animal Health.”

This as it highlighted the decline in global pork production, which is expected to continue dropping while prices remain on an uptrend.

“The lockdowns, Ukraine war, post-COVID reopening, appreciation of the US dollar, volatility of the Philippine peso, and the weak purchasing power of our consumers have inflicted huge losses on the meat importers, who now struggle to recover,” MITA said.

With pork meat as a crucial part of the Filipino diet, the group said there should be certainty on pork tariffs to ensure availability and affordability.