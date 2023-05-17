GMA7 eyeing more international, local partnerships

This file handout photo shows GMA Network Center, one of the buildings at the broadcast giant's Quezon City complex.

MANILA, Philippines — Broadcasting giant GMA Network, Inc. trained its sights on securing partnerships with local and international outfits in a bid to expand its reach.

This was reported in a disclosure on Wednesday, after the listed media company posted results of their annual stockholders meeting.

“These collaborations aim to expand the distribution of GMA Pinoy TV, GMA Life TV, and GMA News TV in various territories, into new content platforms like on OTT, and into underserved demographic segments, like the Pinoy seafarer community,” said chairman and CEO Felipe Gozon.

For context, GMA recently signed deals with iWant TFC, Jungo Pinoy, and NowE of PCCW Hong Kong. The broadcaster also secured content partnerships with embattled media giant ABS-CBN Corp.

“Our GMA International department is also diversifying its revenue streams to complement traditional subscription revenues by further strengthening its concert and event production, content partnerships, and digital monetization efforts,” Gozon added.

Shares in GMA ended trading 3.46% up at P9.57 apiece on Wednesday. — Ramon Royandoyan