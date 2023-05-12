^

Business

Amaia Steps Mandaue unveils newest tower

The Philippine Star
May 12, 2023

MANILA, Philippines — Amaia Land Corp., Ayala Land Inc.’s affordable housing arm, has developed a mid-rise residential condominium that is sustainable yet within the means of all Filipinos from all walks of life.

Amaia Steps Mandaue is a two-building project located on Plaridel Street corner U.N. Avenue, Barangay Alang-Alang, Mandaue City, Cebu.

Its location is close to key establishments such as Cebu Business Park, Waterworld, Cebu Country Club Golf Course, Cebu I.T. Park and the Mactan – Cebu International Airport.

The development’s newest building, the South Tower, is set to welcome new residents before the year ends. Those who want to move in or rent units out as soon as possible can avail of the ready-for-occupancy units the project offers.

With only nine floors and two buildings, this development is designed to provide a more intimate and exclusive living experience. The amenities such as the swimming pool, multipurpose hall, jogging path, indoor gym, and children’s play area are accessible to all residents, but with fewer people utilizing them, residents can enjoy a more exclusive and personalized experience.

For a limited time only, Amaia Steps Mandaue Savers promo allows interested parties to save as much as P700,000.  The promo includes lower reservation fees, downpayments, outright discounts, free parking and more on studio, deluxe and premier units that are flexible to be either one or two-bedroom units.

