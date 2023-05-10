^

Business

Jollibee reports lower earnings in Q1

Ian Nicolas Cigaral - Philstar.com
May 10, 2023 | 12:12pm
Jollibee reports lower earnings in Q1
Even before the pandemic struck, the Jollibee group's profit had been slowly dwindling since it acquired two loss-making foreign brands: Smashburger in 2018 and Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf in 2019. In 2019, the company's bottomline plummeted 14.4% year-on-year before finally turning red in the first quarter of 2020, with the coronavirus crisis acting as the final nail.
BusinessWorld / File

MANILA, Philippines — Homegrown fast food giant Jollibee Foods Corp. reported lower earnings in the first quarter, although the figures were distorted by gains from last year’s sale of some of the company’s land properties.

Net income in the first three months of the year amounted to P2.06 billion, down 10.6% year-on-year, Jollibee said in a disclosure to the stock exchange Wednesday.

Profits fell because it was compared to figures recorded in the first quarter of last year, when Jollibee reported an extraordinary gain of P1.8 billion from land conveyance and sale of other properties.

But excluding the impact of that one-time gain, the company said net income in the first quarter would have grown at an annualized rate of 331.9% — a figure that was nevertheless magnified by softer sales early last year when the Omicron wave weighed on Jollibee’s business.

Overall, Jollibee “delivered strong operating profit growth despite continued macro challenges,” Ernesto Tanmantiong, company chief executive, said in a statement.

“We remain focused on navigating through these uncertainties and are confident in our ability to deliver another year of strong growth,” he added.

Financial results showed system wide sales from all of Jollibee's stores and brands at home and abroad jumped 31.1% year-on-year to P78.6 billion in the January-March period. In the Philippines alone, sales grew by 31.6% on-year.

This sent the company’s top-line to P55.09 billion, up 28.5% year-on-year.

When the pandemic struck and sapped store sales, Jollibee activated a P7-billion "business transformation program" that saw 486 underperforming stores permanently shut while company resources have been diverted to enhancing delivery systems that boomed amid the health crisis.

But even before the pandemic hit, the Jollibee Group's earnings had been slowly dwindling after failing to swiftly turn to profits two loss-making foreign brands it acquired.

Richard Shin, company chief financial officer, said Jollibee remains “focused on continued improvement in our business fundamental”.

“We are confident in our ability to execute our strategies and deliver our financial goals for 2023,” he added.

Shares in Jollibee ended the morning trade down 0.62% to P223.60 apiece.

JOLLIBEE FOODS CORP.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
GCash says no funds lost amid complaints of unauthorized transactions
play

GCash says no funds lost amid complaints of unauthorized transactions

1 day ago
As it is, the app went into maintenance since GCash is currently inaccessible.
Business
fbtw
abtest

Are we hopeless?

By Boo Chanco | 12 hours ago
There is a brooding sense of panic and resignation among some senior citizens, my age and older, over the state of the country today.
Business
fbtw
Biden, Republicans meet Tuesday to thwart default disaster

Biden, Republicans meet Tuesday to thwart default disaster

By Sebastian Smith | 3 days ago
Washington's power brokers love playing chicken. But the rest of the world will watch in dread Tuesday when President Joe...
Business
fbtw
PAL among most punctual airlines

PAL among most punctual airlines

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines placed among the leading operators for on-time flights in Asia and the Pacific in March,...
Business
fbtw

‘The Ranis Report and Blas Ople at Labor’

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 12 hours ago
(Part of the paper I am preparing in connection with the 50 year review of economic policy at the UP School of Economics.)
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Special: DragonFi web broker review

Special: DragonFi web broker review

3 hours ago
DragonFi platform is the Philippines' best!
Business
fbtw
Health experts 'must raise alarm on AI threats'

Health experts 'must raise alarm on AI threats'

3 hours ago
Health professionals must warn the world about the dangers of artificial intelligence (AI), a group of academics wrote on...
Business
fbtw
Trudeau slams Facebook for threatening to block Canadian news

Trudeau slams Facebook for threatening to block Canadian news

4 hours ago
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday slammed Meta after executives said it would block news for Canadian Facebook and...
Business
fbtw
Trade deficit widens to $4.93 billion in March

Trade deficit widens to $4.93 billion in March

By Louella Desiderio | 12 hours ago
The Philippines’ trade deficit widened in March as merchandise imports continued to outpace the export of goods, according...
Business
fbtw
BSP likely to keep rates on hold next week

BSP likely to keep rates on hold next week

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 12 hours ago
DBS Bank Ltd. of Singapore and Japan’s Nomura expect the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas keeping interest rates steady and...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with