FLI appoints new CEO

MANILA, Philippines — Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI), the property unit of the Gotianun Group, announced the appointment of its president Tristan Las Marias as CEO of the company.

He will succeed Josephine Gotianun Yap who has held the position in FLI for 11 years.

Gotianun Yap expressed confidence that Las Marias would be able to continue the legacy and mission of the real estate subsidiary.

“I have worked closely with Tristan and have no doubt that his leadership and unwavering dedication to our vision and organization will not only enable us to grow as planned, but more importantly, accelerate innovations that will take our real estate business to the next level,” Gotianun Yap said.

Las Marias said his goal is to sustain the growth of the core business and further unlock the value of existing assets.

“I am honored and humbled to be entrusted the role of both president and CEO. I look forward to working with the FLI management team, most of whom I’ve worked with for many years, to unlock our company’s full potential. This year, our priorities are to sustain the growth of our core businesses, optimize the returns from our assets, unlock land values through township developments and develop additional sources of revenues from new businesses,” Las Marias said.

“As we build the Filipino dream, we are prioritizing sustainability, making it a part of the way we do business. Our efforts also aim to ensure that we protect the interests of our homebuyers and our tenants, as well as our business partners, shareholders, stakeholders and the communities we operate in,” said Las Marias.

The appointment of Las Marias comes as the company explores new growth opportunities amidst advancing technology and a constantly evolving market landscape.

Las Marias is a 27-year veteran of FLI and has been instrumental in establishing the company’s stronghold in Visayas and Mindanao under his leadership as VisMin Business Group Head.

He led Public-Private Partnership projects such as FLI’s 50-hectare City di Mare township in Cebu.

Las Marias was head of the residential business and the chief strategy officer before he became president in 2022. He graduated from the Advanced Management Program of the Harvard Business School and earned his bachelor’s degree in Management Economics from the Ateneo de Manila University.