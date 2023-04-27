^

Business

DA to pilot zero-kilometer food project for sustainable local production

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
April 27, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture (DA) is piloting the zero-kilometer food project, as it seeks sustainable and stable local food production.

In a special order, the DA said the High Value Crops Development Program (HVCDP) and the Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Service (AMAS) would collaborate with the local government units of Hermosa and Dinalupihan, Bataan to conduct a pilot study and implement the “Zero-Kilometer Food Project.”

According to DA, the project aims to develop the food demand and supply structure of the municipalities of Hermosa and Dinalupihan, Bataan, towards the end goal of sustainable and stable local food production and consumption of locally produced high-value crops and other agricultural commodities.

“The expected outcome of the project is sustainable demand-driven high-value crop production, yielding higher income for high-value crop producers and lower market prices for the community,” the DA said.

The zero-kilometer food concept embraces the use and consumption of locally grown fruits, vegetables, and other non-industrially produced food products which have not traveled zero kilometers before being eaten.

It promotes healthy eating while minimizing the cost and environmental impact of transporting the products.

To implement the project, the DA created a national technical working group (TWG), which will be chaired by Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) director Gerald Glenn Panganiban.

The national TWG will work with the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist-Bataan, Municipal Agriculturist Office-Hermosa and Dinalupihan, Bataan, the Bataan Peninsula State University, and key government and private stakeholders to conduct validation for the project.

It is also tasked to monitor agricultural production, food consumption, food sources data and other relevant data, as well as verify the community-based monitoring system (CBMS) entries by the municipalities of Hermosa and Dinalupihan.

The TWG will also participate in the monitoring and evaluation activities in the field such as baseline study, midterm, and end line, and prepare monthly and/or quarterly progress reports of the project.

It will also prepare the output or result of the study to include policy recommendations on the gathering and utilization of local supply and demand data for a demand-driven, efficient and sustainable food production at the local level.

