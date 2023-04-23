^

Business

DA unveils roadmap for animal feeds, nutrition

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
April 23, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture (DA) is in the process of creating a roadmap to support the national animal feed and nutrition industry.

The roadmap aims to assist the livestock and poultry sectors, which have been facing challenges such as supply shortages and increased feed costs.

The agency issued an administrative order establishing the National Animal Feed Development Program (NAFDP) for a systematic governance of all plans, research, and development (R&D) projects and other animal nutrition initiatives.

“There is no sole national governing organization dedicated to harmonizing all these animal nutrition-related initiatives and addressing the challenges in animal nutrition other than production and the gaps among different livestock and poultry nutrition sectors,” the DA said.

The agency said the country currently lacks investments in the development of local feed resources and has no multispecies national database for feed ingredients.

The Philippines is also heavily dependent on most feed ingredients, like soybean which is mostly sourced from the US. In 2020, the country imported 2.75 million metric tons of soybean at P3.5 billion, based on data from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

The roadmap will lay down the short-, medium- and long-term plans, as well as identify strategic partners, stakeholders and key players for the animal feed and nutrition industry.

Based on the proposed  timeline, the NAFDP should start drafting a roadmap in the third quarter and should  be deliberated in a public consultation in the third quarter of next year.

DA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

US bank to close representative office in Philippines

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 days ago
US-based Bank of New York Mellon is shutting down its representative office in the Philippines, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.
Business
fbtw

Cognitive reframing

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
This feared dictator was giving a speech, and a man in the crowd sneezed.
Business
fbtw

Parens patriae

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
By now, the Energy Regulatory Commission should have realized that it committed a huge mistake that has proven extremely costly for power consumers.
Business
fbtw
NTC official: We don't expect 100% SIM registration

NTC official: We don't expect 100% SIM registration

1 day ago
As the April 26 registration deadline draws near, Jon Paulo Salvahan, NTC deputy commissioner explained why this was the case...
Business
fbtw
Consunjis ventureinto leisure market

Consunjis ventureinto leisure market

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
The Consunji Group is making its foray into the leisure property market, putting it in the league of other property giants...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

First aqua business school launched in Batangas

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
The National Fisheries Research and Development Institute has launched its first aqua business school in Batangas this month to reinforce the country’s aquaculture sector.
Business
fbtw
Peso tumble prompts BSP to improve hedging facility &nbsp;

Peso tumble prompts BSP to improve hedging facility  

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has implemented further enhancements to its hedging facility to counter the decline of the...
Business
fbtw
Philippine seen as among fastest growing construction markets in 15 years

Philippine seen as among fastest growing construction markets in 15 years

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Philippines is expected to be among the fastest growing construction markets over the next 15 years globally, according...
Business
fbtw

Mind the red flags

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
A wealthy businessman was approached by the officers of a civic organization soliciting a significant donation to a community project.
Business
fbtw

One Meralco Foundation hits milestone in sustainability

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
One Meralco Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of Meralco, has reached a significant milestone in its sustainability journey.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with