Pascual: Technoparks viable business destinations

MANILA, Philippines — Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual urges more businesses to locate in technoparks in the country as these areas serve as viable and supportive location for their businesses.

“The Philippines is now open for business and we welcome locators here that will find these technoparks to be viable and very supportive place for their businesses,” Pascual said at the groundbreaking ceremony of Ayala Land Logistics Holdings Corp. (ALLHC)’s Batangas Technopark in Padre Garcia, Batangas.

“We continue to create an enabling environment for domestic and foreign investments,” he said.

Pascual explained that technoparks are investment destinations with dynamic industrial communities, and many are host to light and medium non-polluting enterprises from both local and global industries.

“These industries are engaged in manufacturing, automotive, electronics, assembly, and logistics, among others, which are on DTI’s priority list of industrial clusters,” Pascual said.

He highlighted that technoparks help create and nurture entrepreneurial economic ecosystems that include micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which comprise 99.5 percent of enterprises in the country.

He said that technopark locators can source raw materials and other supplies from small businesses operating in the technopark’s surrounding areas.

The 55-hectare Batangas Technopark is ALLHC’s fifth industrial estate in the country. The development is targeted to be completed in the second quarter of 2025 and is expected to attract a wide range of small and medium enterprises that will promote entrepreneurship in Padre Garcia and its surrounding communities.

Pascual said this big-ticket project is aligned with DTI’s priorities in terms of promoting economic growth and expansion.

He said the establishment of technoparks would help generate green, tech-infused, and high-paying jobs as well as promote sustainable growth within various regions of the country.

“The technoparks, warehouses, cold storage facilities, and other BOI (Board of Investments)- and PEZA (Philippine Economic Zone Authority)-registered projects of the Ayala Group of Companies generated employment for thousands of Filipinos. Indeed, your group is a big help in realizing our government’s goal of shared prosperity for all Filipinos,” Pascual said.

Aside from employment generation, DTI said technoparks are also critical in showcasing the dynamic industrial opportunities present in the country that will further attract investments from several industries such as manufacturing, automotive, electronics, assembly, and logistics.