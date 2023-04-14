^

Business

Pascual: Technoparks viable business destinations

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
April 14, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual urges more businesses to locate in technoparks in the country as these areas serve as viable and supportive location for their businesses.

“The Philippines is now open for business and we welcome locators here that will find these technoparks to be viable and very supportive place for their businesses,” Pascual said at the groundbreaking ceremony of Ayala Land Logistics Holdings Corp. (ALLHC)’s Batangas Technopark in Padre Garcia, Batangas.

“We continue to create an enabling environment for domestic and foreign investments,” he said.

Pascual explained that technoparks are investment destinations with dynamic industrial communities, and many are host to light and medium non-polluting enterprises from both local and global industries.

“These industries are engaged in manufacturing, automotive, electronics, assembly, and logistics, among others, which are on DTI’s priority list of industrial clusters,” Pascual said.

He highlighted that technoparks help create and nurture entrepreneurial economic ecosystems that include micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which comprise 99.5 percent of enterprises in the country.

He said that technopark locators can source raw materials and other supplies from small businesses operating in the technopark’s surrounding areas.

The 55-hectare Batangas Technopark is ALLHC’s fifth industrial estate in the country. The development is targeted to be completed in the second quarter of 2025 and is expected to attract a wide range of small and medium enterprises that will promote entrepreneurship in Padre Garcia and its surrounding communities.

Pascual said this big-ticket project is aligned with DTI’s priorities in terms of promoting economic growth and expansion.

He said the establishment of technoparks would help generate green, tech-infused, and high-paying jobs as well as promote sustainable growth within various regions of the country.

“The technoparks, warehouses, cold storage facilities, and other BOI (Board of Investments)- and PEZA (Philippine Economic Zone Authority)-registered projects of the Ayala Group of Companies generated employment for thousands of Filipinos. Indeed, your group is a big help in realizing our government’s goal of shared prosperity for all Filipinos,” Pascual said.

Aside from employment generation, DTI said technoparks are also critical in showcasing the dynamic industrial opportunities present in the country that will further attract investments from several industries such as manufacturing, automotive, electronics, assembly, and logistics.

ALFREDO PASCUAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
GSIS buys P1.46-B shares in Nickel Asia

GSIS buys P1.46-B shares in Nickel Asia

8 hours ago
GSIS purchased 233.56 million shares from NAC for P1.46 billion, a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange indicated....
Business
fbtw
NAIA privatization could start in June

NAIA privatization could start in June

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
The Department of Transportation expects the release of the proposed terms of reference for the privatization of the Ninoy...
Business
fbtw

Government receives proposal to put up MRT-11

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Department of Transportation has received an unsolicited proposal to construct a P82-billion rail service that would run from Quezon City to San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.
Business
fbtw
Cebu Landmasters earnings fatten in 2022 as economy reopens

Cebu Landmasters earnings fatten in 2022 as economy reopens

8 hours ago
Reservation sales expanded 10% year-on-year to P18.09 billion in 2022.
Business
fbtw
Alliance Global posts higher profits in 2022 despite cost pressures

Alliance Global posts higher profits in 2022 despite cost pressures

13 hours ago
Consolidated revenues expanded 20% year-on-year to P183.6 billion in the same period.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BSP adjusts inflation forecast to below 6%

BSP adjusts inflation forecast to below 6%

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 44 minutes ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is further revising downward its inflation forecast to below six percent this year after...
Business
fbtw
Economic managers set to revisit growth targets

Economic managers set to revisit growth targets

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 44 minutes ago
The economic team of the Marcos administration will revisit its growth targets for the year after inflation eased to a six-month...
Business
fbtw
Recession risks weigh on stocks

Recession risks weigh on stocks

By Iris Gonzales | 44 minutes ago
Share prices closed lower for a third day as investors weighed recession risks following the latest meeting minutes from the...
Business
fbtw
Pandemic delays raise LRT Extension cost by P4 billion

Pandemic delays raise LRT Extension cost by P4 billion

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 44 minutes ago
Light Rail Manila Corp. has spent an additional P4 billion for the Cavite extension of the Light Rail Transit Line 1 due to...
Business
fbtw
DBP to finance P7 billion aquaculture project

DBP to finance P7 billion aquaculture project

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 44 minutes ago
The Development Bank of the Philippines will fund some P7 billion worth of aquaculture projects through the local unit of...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with