^

Business

LT Group in come up by 24% in 2022

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
March 19, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — LT Group Inc. (LTG) grew its net income by 24 percent last year as some of its business reported growth.

In a disclosure, LTG reported an attributable net income of P25.14 billion in 2022, 24 percent higher than the previous year’s P20.25 billion.

The lower attributable income in 2022 was due to the elimination at the LTG level of the P33.44-billion gain that banking arm Philippine National Bank booked from transferring real estate assets into PNB Holdings Corp. (PHC) in the second quarter of last year.

By business segment, the tobacco business, through PMFTC, accounted for P15.28 billion or 61 percent of total attributable income while PNB contributed P6.61 billion or 26 percent.

Tanduay Distillers Inc. added P1.47 billion or six of total, while Asia Brewery Inc.   accounted for P580 million or three percent.

The property business Eton Properties Philippines Inc.  contributed P372 million or one percent. Meanwhile, the company’s 30.9 percent stake in Victorias Milling Co. Inc.   added P491 million or two percent of total.

PNB’s net income under the pooling method was P11.77 billion in 2022, 65 percent lower than 2021’s P34.02 billion which included a P33.44 billion gain from transferring real estate assets into PHC.

Net interest income, however, was P37.33 billion, or seven percent higher than 2021’s P34.84 billion.

The tobacco business reported a net income of P15.34 billion in 2022, P2.17 billion or 12 percent lower than the P17.50 billion reported in 2021.

Likewise, the company’s volume declined by 6.3 percent to 32.2 billion sticks in 2022, 6.3 percent lower than 2021’s 34.4 billion sticks.

The decline is attributed to trade inventory adjustments and down-trading following the industry-wide price increase in the first quarter of last year.

Tanduay’s net profit for 2022 was P1.47 billion, or 18 percent higher than 2021’s P1.24 billion as liquor volume increased by 16 percent to 27.49 million cases from 23.69 million cases.

Asia Brewery’s net income was P583 million, 23 percent higher than the P475 million reported in 2021.

On the other hand, Eton Properties reported a net income of P373 million in 2022, 32 percent lower than the P550 million reported in 2021.

LTG
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
GCash adds new security feature to arrest account takeovers

GCash adds new security feature to arrest account takeovers

1 day ago
Mobile wallet app GCash has launched a new security feature meant to prevent account takeovers.
Business
fbtw

Younger than ever at 82

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
It was on March 15, 1941 when PAL first operated its first commercial flight from Manila to Baguio City. More than eight decades later, PAL is rolling out new routes and working on fleet expansion, digital innovations,...
Business
fbtw

When the good comes out from the bad

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
When hard times hit, or a difficult life situation happens, you hear people ask: “Why is this happening to me?”
Business
fbtw

A digital bank run

By Boo Chanco | 2 days ago
As in anything digital, it happened fast.
Business
fbtw
Persistent George

Persistent George

By Marianne Go | 2 days ago
Twelve years ago, I had the chance to interview George Yang for a magazine article where he claimed he was already taking...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

The exhausted leader

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
Over two years into the pandemic, people’s emotions have been subjected to a roller-coaster-like ride.
Business
fbtw
Another auction set for closed banks&rsquo; assets&nbsp; &nbsp;

Another auction set for closed banks’ assets   

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. will put up P48.9 million worth of residential and commercial lots owned by padlocked...
Business
fbtw

Tax racketeering proposed as non-bailable offense

By Shiela Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
The head of the House Committte on Ways and Means wants tax racketeering to be a non-bailable offense, saying the government is losing as much as P100 billion to tax evaders.
Business
fbtw

Another auction set for closed banks’ assets   

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. will put up P48.9 million worth of residential and commercial lots owned by padlocked banks for sale.
Business
fbtw

Eastern Communications allots P1 billion for expansion, subsea cable

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Eastern Communications is spending P1.04 billion for its capital expenditures this year to strengthen Visayas and Mindanao operations and complete the longest subsea cable in the Philippines.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with