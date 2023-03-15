^

NIA eyes P2.1 billion irrigation project in Mindanao

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
March 15, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — State-run National Irrigation Administration (NIA) is pushing for the development of a new irrigation project in Malitubog river in Cotabato worth P2.1 billion to support agriculture in the Bangsamoro area.

In a statement yesterday, the NIA said it is looking to implement another P2.1-billion worth of irrigation project in the Lower Malitubog area to irrigate about 800 hectares of additional agricultural land in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

According to the agency, the project coincides with the directive to prioritize, intensify, and accelerate the implementation of development initiatives such as irrigation facilities for the improvement of BARMM.

“Once this project is realized, it will further boost the agricultural productivity in the area that would redound to achieving peace and order and socioeconomic development and ultimately improve the lives of our farmers in this part of Central Mindanao,” it said.

At present, NIA said residents cannot even plant corn because of the area’s susceptibility to flooding.

With this, NIA acting administrator Eduardo Eddie Guillen said investing in more irrigation projects in the area would surely impact the lives of more Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) combatants and families, as what happened to Malitubog-Maridagao Irrigation Project (MMIP) Phase I areas.

The completed MMIP Phase I covers a total of 5,562 hectares in Maridagao service area and 1,611 hectares in Upper Malitubog service area have been provided with irrigation service.

“With its significant socioeconomic benefits and opportunities through job generation from project implementation stage to agricultural production stage, the project was instrumental in transforming the previously war zone area to an economic zone,” the NIA said.

Meanwhile, the P5.133-billion MMIP-II, which was scheduled to be built by 2018, is expected to be completed by December this year.

MMIP-II in the Municipality of Pikit, North Cotabato covers an area of 10,541 hectares is envisioned for the completion of the mega project including its missionary purpose of providing livelihood income to MILF combatants and generating peace and order in the Lower Malitubog area.

NIA
