Philippine inflation unexpectedly slows in February

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
March 7, 2023 | 9:21am
Philippine inflation unexpectedly slows in February
Customers shop for vegetables in Kamuning Public Market on December 6, 2022.
STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — Inflation unexpectedly eased in February, bringing good news for policymakers that have been struggling to control soaring prices that have forced millions of Filipinos to tighten their belts.

Inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, quickened to 8.6% year-on-year last month, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported Tuesday. This was slower than the 8.7% print recorded in January.

The February reading, while just a tad lower compared to the preceding month, crushed expectations of a faster inflation. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas had admitted that price growth likely exceeded 9% last month, while a BusinessWorld poll of economists yielded a media forecast of 8.9%.

READ: No reprieve as BSP sees February inflation breaching 9%

National Statistician Claire Dennis Mapa attributed the softer headline price growth to easing transport inflation. However, food inflation sustained its ascent to 10.8% year-on-year last month.

It remains to be seen whether inflation already reached its much-awaited peak in February, but the next task for the government is to sustain the downtrend. In the first two months of the year, inflation averaged 8.6%, soaring above the state’s 2-4% annual target.

Since May last year, the BSP has hiked its policy rate by a total of 400 basis points to tame resurgent demand and bring it in line with limited supply. Governor Felipe Medalla had said the central bank still has room to raise the key rate, believing that the economy is strong enough to absorb additional tightening of monetary policy.

READ: BSP steps up attack on stubbornly high inflation; hikes rates by 50bps

 “… By March, we expect inflation to be firmly on a downtrend, sans any additional outside shocks,” Domini Velasquez, chief economist at China Banking Corp., said.

