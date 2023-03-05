^

Business

China sets lowest growth target in years as parliament kicks off

Matthew Walsh - Philstar.com
March 5, 2023 | 10:33am
China sets lowest growth target in years as parliament kicks off
This photo taken on March 2, 2023 shows an aerial view of residental buildings in Haikou, in China's southern Hainan province.
STR / AFP

BEIJING, China — China announced one of its lowest economic growth targets in years Sunday, kicking off meetings of its rubber-stamp parliament set to hand Xi Jinping a third term as president as well as approve an increase in defence spending.

In an opening report, the Chinese government said it would aim for economic growth of "around five percent" for the coming year -- one of its lowest in decades.

China posted just three percent growth last year, missing its stated target of around 5.5 percent by a wide margin as the economy strained under the impact of strict Covid containment policies and a real estate crisis.

"Under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee, we carried out Covid-19 response and pursued economic and social development in an effective and well-coordinated way," the government report, delivered by outgoing Premier Li Keqiang at the opening of the National People's Congress Sunday, said.

"Overcoming great difficulties and challenges, we succeeded in maintaining overall stable economic performance," it added.

There will be few surprises at the carefully choreographed National People's Congress, analysts say, with thousands of politicians flown in from across China to vote on laws and personnel changes pre-approved by the ruling Communist Party (CCP).

Top of the NPC's agenda will be Friday's norm-busting reappointment of Xi as president, after he locked in another five years as head of the party and the military -- the two more significant leadership positions in Chinese politics -- in an October congress.

Since then, the 69-year-old Xi's leadership has faced unexpected challenges and scrutiny, with mass protests over his zero-Covid policy and its subsequent abandonment that saw a deadly coronavirus surge.

But those issues are almost certain to be avoided at this week's Beijing conclave, which will also see the unveiling of a Xi confidant and former Shanghai party chief as the new premier.

No challengers

Xi enjoys a "pretty strong" position at the top of the party that makes him virtually unchallengeable, Alfred Muluan Wu, an associate professor at the National University of Singapore's Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, told AFP.

Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China Institute at the University of London, said Xi now had an opportunity to flaunt his response to the pressure created by last year's unrest.

"He acted decisively when the protests included calls for him and the CCP to step down. He quashed them and removed the basic cause," he told AFP.

"He can present himself as leading from the front, rather than being pushed to react."

Also on the cards for lawmakers will be China's slowing economy, as well as an increase in the defence budget, the second-largest in the world.

Delegates to the NPC -- and to the concurrent "political consultative conference" (CPPCC) which began on Saturday -- will also discuss a range of issues from the economic recovery to improved sex education in schools, according to state media reports.

The meetings serve as a forum for attendees to present pet projects, but they have little say in broader questions of how China is run.

CHINA

XI JINPING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Company training needs today

By Francis J. Kong | 12 hours ago
So here we go.
Business
fbtw

P&G expands Philippines operations

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Consumer goods giant P&G Philippines has expanded its operations in the country as it inaugurated its P864 million production line for diapers to be exported to South Korea and Vietnam.
Business
fbtw

Cebu’s hidden gem

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 12 hours ago
Not many people know about Liloan municipality in Cebu.
Business
fbtw

San Miguel extracts 90,000 MT solid waste from San Juan River

By Iris Gonzales | 12 hours ago
San Miguel Corp. said over 90,000 metric tons of silt and solid waste had been extracted as part of its cleanup of the 15-kilometer San Juan River.
Business
fbtw

Reforms set for property tax administration

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 12 hours ago
The Department of Finance has inked an agreement with 20 local government units and state universities and colleges for the implementation of the Local Governance Reform Project to enhance real property tax a...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Risk of inflation persistence highest in Phillipines

Risk of inflation persistence highest in Phillipines

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 12 hours ago
The risk of inflation persistence is highest in the Philippines that could prompt the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to...
Business
fbtw
P6 billion cancer center attracts 64 bidders

P6 billion cancer center attracts 64 bidders

By Louella Desiderio | 12 hours ago
More than 60 firms are interested in the government’s P6 billion cancer center public-private partnership project...
Business
fbtw
SEC extends deadline for AFS submissions

SEC extends deadline for AFS submissions

By Iris Gonzales | 12 hours ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission has extended the deadline for the submission of annual financial statements of co...
Business
fbtw
Vegetable, root crop harvest higher in Q4

Vegetable, root crop harvest higher in Q4

By Danessa Rivera | 12 hours ago
Most of the country’s major vegetables and root crops saw higher output in the fourth quarter, according to the latest...
Business
fbtw
PDIC sets auction of closed banks&rsquo; lots

PDIC sets auction of closed banks’ lots

By Louisse Maureen Simeon | 12 hours ago
The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. will put up for sale P95.6 million worth of 86 residential and agricultural lots owned...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with