2022 a banner year for Bria Homes

MANILA, Philippines — Property developer Bria Homes ended 2022 on a high note as it marked a banner year for accomplishments in the company’s projects and programs.

After creating major buzz on social media platforms, Bria pushed its developments further north and south of Metro Manila – from Tagum in Davao del Norte to Calbayog in Samar, to Manolo Fortich in Bukidnon to Iriga in Camarines Sur, and finally to Digos in Davao del Sur.

It was also last year when Bria affirmed its status as the most trusted provider of affordable homes in the Philippines as it rolled out its new product line: the xE series of enhanced house models, which granted a whole new level of comfort and security to aspiring homeowners.

The xE series are upgraded editions of Bria’s Elena, Elyana and Bettina house and lot units, which tout exterior enhancements such as their own fences and gates, and a finely finished front pavement. These features lend curb appeal to the properties, boosting their value proposition among real estate investors.

With its brand mission of providing comfortable homes in conveniently located communities, Bria mounted in 2022 its goal-setting campaign called “Make It Yours,” which kicked off at Bria’s Worldwide Virtual Property Expo, a two-day, 24-hour event made accessible on Bria’s official website. Both campaign and virtual expo generated interest among OFWs and immigrants who wish to retire and resettle in their old hometowns.

In the same year, Bria launched multiple condo projects bearing the Astra by Bria brand, which is now part of the homebuilder’s aggressive expansion plans for 2023 moving forward.

Bria likewise marked 2022 with multiple industry awards and recognitions. It was named Asia’s Most Affordable Housing Developer of the Year by Asia’s Golden Icon Awards 2022, and the Most Trusted Condo Developer of the Year in Asia’s Pinnacle Awards.

Bria Homes is a subsidiary of publicly listed Golden MV Holdings Inc., a part of the Villar Group of Companies.