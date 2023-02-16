GCash pilots use of app by overseas Filipinos through international SIMs

MANILA, Philippines — Mobile wallet app GCash can now be used abroad with international SIM cards.

In a statement, GCash said it got the approval from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to start the beta launch of GCash Overseas, which allows Filipinos in Japan, Australia, and Italy to sign up for GCash even without a Philippine SIM.

Under the beta launch, only the first 1,000 users from Japan, Australia and Italy can access GCash with an international SIM card.

Once they’re fully verified, Filipinos overseas can begin signing up for GCash, send money for free (GCash-to-GCash), pay bills on time, and buy load credits for their families back home regardless of their SIM card.

"We continue to make a difference in Filipinos' lives by making financial services easier and more accessible to our now 76 million-strong registered users," Martha Sazon, company president and CEO, said.

The beta mode will run for a limited time only. The full launch is expected later this year.