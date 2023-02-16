^

Business

GCash pilots use of app by overseas Filipinos through international SIMs

Philstar.com
February 16, 2023 | 4:37pm
GCash pilots use of app by overseas Filipinos through international SIMs
GCash is a mobile wallet service by Globe Telecom
Interaksyon / File

MANILA, Philippines — Mobile wallet app GCash can now be used abroad with international SIM cards.

In a statement, GCash said it got the approval from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to start the beta launch of GCash Overseas, which allows Filipinos in Japan, Australia, and Italy to sign up for GCash even without a Philippine SIM. 

Under the beta launch, only the first 1,000 users from Japan, Australia and Italy can access GCash with an international SIM card.

Once they’re fully verified, Filipinos overseas can begin signing up for GCash, send money for free (GCash-to-GCash), pay bills on time, and buy load credits for their families back home regardless of their SIM card.

"We continue to make a difference in Filipinos' lives by making financial services easier and more accessible to our now 76 million-strong registered users," Martha Sazon, company president and CEO, said.

The beta mode will run for a limited time only. The full launch is expected later this year.

GCASH

GLOBE TELECOM INC.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Investments

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
President Marcos claims he brought home some $13 billion in deals that will create 24,000 jobs from his Japan trip.
Business
fbtw

What we should be doing with rice

By Rey Gamboa | 17 hours ago
An Australian living in the Philippines had a story, which I first thought of as strange, of how rice is grown in his native land.
Business
fbtw
South Korea ends Covid visa restrictions for China travellers

South Korea ends Covid visa restrictions for China travellers

6 days ago
South Korea said Friday it would begin issuing short-term visas to travellers from China again, ending a Covid-linked restriction...
Business
fbtw
Megawide eyes EDSA Busway

Megawide eyes EDSA Busway

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Infrastructure giant Megawide Construction Corp. has announced its intent to operate the EDSA Busway once the government offers...
Business
fbtw

Meralco starts development of new substation in Cavite

By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
The Manila Electric Co. has commenced development of a new substation in Kawit, Cavite that will support the industrial expansion and growing energy demand of communities in the area upon its completion in the second...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DENR reviews clearance process for solar and wind projects, studies alt fuel use for shipping

DENR reviews clearance process for solar and wind projects, studies alt fuel use for shipping

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 56 minutes ago
The embassies of Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden on Thursday held a high-level dialogue to tackle sustainable and innovative...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Update Building Code to prevent bigtime damage from Big One quake&rsquo;

‘Update Building Code to prevent bigtime damage from Big One quake’

1 hour ago
As the specter of the so-called “Big One” earthquake spooks the megacity especially after the devastating magnitude-7.8...
Business
fbtw
BSP steps up attack on stubbornly high inflation; hikes rates by 50bps

BSP steps up attack on stubbornly high inflation; hikes rates by 50bps

By Ramon Royandoyan | 2 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas unleashed a big rate hike on Thursday, stepping up its attack on inflation that unexpectedly...
Business
fbtw
Despite recession fears, foreign investment pledges squeeze out growth in Q4

Despite recession fears, foreign investment pledges squeeze out growth in Q4

By Ramon Royandoyan | 7 hours ago
The number of approved foreign investments improved in the final quarter of 2022 despite a looming global economic slowdown....
Business
fbtw
Alternergy gets official IPO dates

Alternergy gets official IPO dates

8 hours ago
Maybe the PSE is in a “beggars can’t be choosers” position and is stepping out of its comfort zone to get...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with