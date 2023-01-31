^

Business

BSP eyes consumer price uptick in January

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
January 31, 2023 | 10:42am
BSP eyes consumer price uptick in January
A worker pulls a trolley loaded with fabric goods for delivery to stores in the Divisoria district of Manila on January 26, 2023.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is keeping its eyes peeled on consumer price growth at the start of 2023, as its projection left room for an uptick in January.

In a statement on Tuesday, the BSP projected inflation would land between 7.5-8.3% in January. This means that this month’s reading could see speed past the 8.1% reading in December 2022. 

“Upward price pressures for the month are expected to emanate from higher electricity rates, approved water rate rebasing, higher domestic petroleum prices, uptick in the prices of key food items, and the annual increase in sin taxes,” it added.

The BSP, however, said it expects a reduction in liquefied petroleum gas prices and the peso’s relative gains against the US dollar to ease inflation. 

The rising inflation trend in the past months was partly propelled by an explosion in consumer demand, brought about by the domestic economy’s reopening in the second quarter. This, while supply problems believed to be a byproduct of the pandemic persist.

Despite this, BSP Governor Felipe Medalla said that the BSP forecasts inflation to peak in December, after a surprising inflation outturn in November that was the highest in 14 years.

The BSP projected inflation would slow down in 2023.

Economic managers also forecast inflation would average 5.8% in 2022, conceding that the Philippines already missed its 2-4% annual inflation target.

For 2023, the Marcos Jr. administration is expecting inflation to average 2.5-4.5%. 

“The BSP will continue to adjust its monetary policy stance at the necessary pace to prevent the further broadening of price pressures and monitor emerging price developments closely in accordance with the BSP’s price stability mandate,” the central bank added.

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY

PHILIPPINES INFLATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Budget carriers fly back to China

Budget carriers fly back to China

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Low-cost airlines are starting to catch up with flag carrier Philippine Airlines in reinstating their pre-crisis routes to...
Business
fbtw

Obstacles in clearing road obstructions

By Rey Gamboa | 12 hours ago
Every so often, our government officials mount clearing operations of illegally parked vehicles and other property obstructions on roads, mainly along major thoroughfares in the metropolitan area.
Business
fbtw

ESG is ethical and profitable for business

By Sharon G. Dayoan | 12 hours ago
Ethics, in it is most basic definition, refers to doing the right and moral thing, usually in terms of human rights, obligations, benefits to society, fairness, or specific virtues.
Business
fbtw

Megawide to upgrade PITX

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 12 hours ago
Infrastructure builder Megawide Construction Corp. is left with at least P1.5 billion from a fundraising program, but plans to use the bulk of the amount within the year to upgrade the Parañaque Integrated...
Business
fbtw
Index tumbles below 7,000 level on profit taking

Index tumbles below 7,000 level on profit taking

By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
The stock market opened the week on a sour note as investors pocketed profits amid domestic and international concerns.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
IMF lifts 2023 growth forecast with boost from China reopening

IMF lifts 2023 growth forecast with boost from China reopening

2 hours ago
Global growth is set to be higher than expected this year, the IMF said Monday, raising its forecast on surprisingly strong...
Business
fbtw
Quick Take: Upson's IPO and 2 more market updates

Quick Take: Upson's IPO and 2 more market updates

3 hours ago
The biggest difference: the market is showing signs of life...
Business
fbtw
Raslag to buy a 42-hectare plot in Tarlac for P273-M

Raslag to buy a 42-hectare plot in Tarlac for P273-M

3 hours ago
Solar power plants are probably on the lowest rung of complexity when it comes to power plant installations.
Business
fbtw
Markets struggle before central bank rate decisions

Markets struggle before central bank rate decisions

4 hours ago
The US Federal Reserve is forecast Wednesday to lift interest rates by just 25 basis points, down from a half-point hike last...
Business
fbtw
DOE lines up measures to prevent power interruptions

DOE lines up measures to prevent power interruptions

By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
The Department of Energy has lined up measures aimed at preventing rotating power interruptions in off-grid areas due to ongoing...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with