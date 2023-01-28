Hamilo Coast takes on wildlife protection as CSR goal

MANILA, Philippines — Hamilo Coast, a plush seaside residential community in Nasugbu, Batangas, has taken a more holistic approach to real estate development as it commits to the care and protection of the natural resources in the area.

Developed and managed by Costa Del Hamilo Inc. (CDHI), a subsidiary of SM Prime Holdings, Hamilo Coast has declared three of its coves – namely Pico de Loro, Etayo and Santelmo – as marine protected areas (MPA) to further safeguard ecosystems for marine life; protect threatened and endangered species and preserve their habitats; and cultivate marine resources, among others.

Since 2007, CDHI and World Wide Fund for Nature Philippines (WWF) have been working on key areas for sustainability – coastal resource management, ridge-to-reef management, solid waste management, mangrove reforestation, the use of renewable energy sources, and environmental awareness.

In partnership with WWF, CDHI has been expanding and enhancing the scope of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainability program as part of a long-term strategic framework in the Hamilo Coast development.

As a result, Hamilo Coast is a recipient of the Longest Sustainability Partner award from the WWF. The recognition now further inspires it to embrace sustainable tourism and develop its area without compromising the quality of water and wildlife in the vicinity.

“Our sustainability efforts, in partnership with WWF, have created a positive impact in the Philippine tourism industry,” said Franklin Bolalin, CDHI AVP for estate management and operations. “We hope to continue encouraging seaside developments in the country to prioritize the conservation and protection of our beautiful marine resources.”

For instance, Hamilo Coast has manifested its readiness to take care of Olive Ridley Sea turtles that has made the development its nesting ground. Olive Ridley Sea turtles, so- called for their olive-green color, are known for their heart-shaped shells and are considered to be among the world’s smallest sea turtles. The females of the species return to the same beach they hatched on to spawn or lay their own eggs, and bury them in sand nests to incubate for 45 to 72 days.

“Protecting the turtles is just one of several measures we take to make Hamilo Coast a safe haven, not just for its residents and guests but also for marine wildlife,” Bolalin said.

Protecting the Olive Ridley Sea turtles is just one of CDHI’s ways of establishing sustainable practices.

