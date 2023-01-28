^

Business

Hamilo Coast takes on wildlife protection as CSR goal

The Philippine Star
January 28, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Hamilo Coast, a plush seaside residential community in Nasugbu, Batangas, has taken a more holistic approach to real estate development as it commits to the care and protection of the natural resources in the area.

Developed and managed by Costa Del Hamilo Inc. (CDHI), a subsidiary of SM Prime Holdings, Hamilo Coast has declared three of its coves – namely Pico de Loro, Etayo and Santelmo – as marine protected areas (MPA)  to further safeguard ecosystems for marine life; protect threatened and endangered species and preserve their habitats; and cultivate marine resources, among others.

Since 2007, CDHI and World Wide Fund for Nature Philippines (WWF) have been working on key areas for sustainability – coastal resource management, ridge-to-reef management, solid waste management, mangrove reforestation, the use of renewable energy sources, and environmental awareness.

In partnership with WWF, CDHI has been expanding and enhancing the scope of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainability program as part of a long-term strategic framework in the Hamilo Coast development.

As a result, Hamilo Coast is a recipient of the Longest Sustainability Partner award from the WWF. The recognition now further inspires it to embrace sustainable tourism and develop its area without compromising the quality of water and wildlife in the vicinity.

“Our sustainability efforts, in partnership with WWF, have created a positive impact in the Philippine tourism industry,” said Franklin Bolalin, CDHI AVP for estate management and operations. “We hope to continue encouraging seaside developments in the country to prioritize the conservation and protection of our beautiful marine resources.”

For instance, Hamilo Coast has manifested its readiness to take care of Olive Ridley Sea turtles that has made the development its nesting ground. Olive Ridley Sea turtles, so- called for their olive-green color, are known for their heart-shaped shells and are considered to be among the world’s smallest sea turtles. The females of the species return to the same beach they hatched on to spawn or lay their own eggs, and bury them in sand nests to incubate for 45 to 72 days.

“Protecting the turtles is just one of several measures we take to make Hamilo Coast a safe haven, not just for its residents and guests but also for marine wildlife,” Bolalin said.

Protecting the Olive Ridley Sea turtles is just one of CDHI’s ways of establishing sustainable practices.

For more information on Hamilo Coast and its sustainability efforts, you may check out the Hamilo Coast official Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/hamilocoastph), website (www.hamilocoast.com), and Instagram (@hamilocoastph).

About Hamilo Coast

Hamilo Coast is a It is approximately 90 minutes from Manila via Cavitex and the Ternate-Nasugbu Road. For inquiries, call (632) 7-945-8000 or visit www.hamilocoast.com.

HAMILO COAST
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Sleepless in Malacañang

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Good intentions are fine.
Business
fbtw
ADB approves fresh loan to support Philippine agriculture

ADB approves fresh loan to support Philippine agriculture

By Ramon Royandoyan | 15 hours ago
The Philippines secured another loan from the Asian Development Bank to fund programs meant to ensure reforms take hold within...
Business
fbtw
Trade gap eases in December amid softening exports, imports

Trade gap eases in December amid softening exports, imports

1 day ago
The country’s external trade narrowed by 9.9% year-on-year to $15.9 billion in December. This was slowed compared to...
Business
fbtw
US growth slows in 2022 as downturn fears loom

US growth slows in 2022 as downturn fears loom

17 hours ago
Against this backdrop, the world's largest economy expanded 2.1 percent for all of 2022, down from the figure in 2021, according...
Business
fbtw

No career at all

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
During the lockdown, our online sales skyrocketed because the only way people can get to buy stuff is to order online.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ADB approves $500 million loan for Philippine agricultural sector

ADB approves $500 million loan for Philippine agricultural sector

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The Asian Development Bank has approved a $500-million loan to support the country’s agriculture sector and help achieve...
Business
fbtw
Shares edge higher, track Wall St rally

Shares edge higher, track Wall St rally

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Local share prices advanced yesterday, joining other Asian markets that tracked a rally on Wall Street following reports suggesting...
Business
fbtw
Sharp slowdown in Philippines growth seen this year

Sharp slowdown in Philippines growth seen this year

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Philippine economy may not be able to sustain its robust growth and would in fact experience a sharp slowdown this year,...
Business
fbtw
BSP vows to bring down&nbsp; inflation to 2-4% target

BSP vows to bring down  inflation to 2-4% target

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas assured Malacañang that the aggressive rate hiked it delivered and the implementation...
Business
fbtw

Manila Water completes Quezon City aqueduct

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
Manila Water Co. Inc. has inaugurated a P5.6-billion aqueduct in Quezon City to ensure continuous water supply in the East Zone.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with