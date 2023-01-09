^

Business

2022 year-end review – Part 2

Philequity Corner - Wilson Sy - The Philippine Star
January 9, 2023 | 12:00am

It was a tough and challenging year for investors in 2022 as the traditional 60/40 portfolio mix of stocks and bonds provided little defense against rising interest rates. Most suffered substantial losses. The MSCI All-country world index (ACWI) and benchmark US S&P 500 index suffered their worst year since the Global Financial Crisis of 2008. Global bond prices dropped as yields increased, fueled by persistently high inflation, hawkish monetary policy, and rising geopolitical instability. The two-year US T-bill yield saw a significant increase, going from 0.736 percent to 4.428 percent over the same period. The 10-year US government bond yield also rose from 1.514 percent at the end of 2021 to 3.88 percent at the end of 2022.

Worst year for US bonds

After a multi-decade run, global bonds suffered unprecedented losses in 2022. The Bloomberg Global Aggregate bond market index lost 13 percent, far and away the worst loss ever for this benchmark index. The next largest decline was 2.9 percent in 1994. US aggregate bonds fell 18.9 percent, making it the worst year on record for US bonds.

The rising interest rates impacted both stock and bond markets, leading to a 15.3 percent drop in the diversified 60/40 portfolio, the largest annual decline since 2008, when it fell 22.6 percent. At one point, the 60-40 portfolio was down as much as 34.4 percent, the worst performance in a century.

Topsy-turvy commodities

Last year was a topsy-turvy year for commodities. While it went up significantly in the first qaurter partly due to the Russia-Ukraine war, commodities declined substantially the rest of the year. Initially, the conflict exacerbated supply chain disruptions and caused energy and food prices to spike. As a result, wheat prices shot up 74 percent to a year-high of $1340/bu in March, while Brent crude oil skyrocketed 79 percent to a peak of $139.15/bbl likewise in March. Commodities like copper, nickel, aluminum, corn, palm oil and soybean oil peaked between March and April 2022.

Since then, the exact opposite happened as commodity prices crashed, returning to pre-war levels due partly to the resumption of grain exports from Ukraine. The potential for a global economic slowdown also weighed on market prices as the year ended. Industrial metals, including copper, aluminum, zinc, and tin, were heavily impacted by the economic outlook and saw 20 percent to 40 percent declines by year-end.

While energy commodities still posted gains for the year, crude oil and gasoline prices are down 40 percent, while natural gas is down more than 50 percent from peak levels. Likewise, agricultural commodities experienced double-digit declines from their highs, led by palm oil, wheat, and soybean oil, which fell 52 percent, 41 percent, and 30 percent, respectively. Only rough rice remains in an uptrend, ending 2022 with a 25.7 percent gain.

2023: A year of recovery

Last November’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report showed the decrease in inflation that the financial markets had been anticipating, leading many investors to expect the US Fed to pause its aggressive monetary policy in the first quarter of this year. This sentiment was reinforced by Friday’s December jobs report, which provided further evidence that inflation, particularly wage inflation, is cooling and moving toward the Fed’s target. This data boosted stocks substantially higher last Friday, with the Dow rising 700 points. While markets may continue to be volatile this year due to increasing recession risks, the declining inflation, less aggressive Fed, and weaker US dollar suggest a recovery in all major asset classes, including bonds and stocks in emerging markets such as the Philippines.

 

 

Philequity Management is the fund manager of the leading mutual funds in the Philippines. Visit www.philequity.net to learn more about Philequity’s managed funds or to view previous articles. For inquiries or to send feedback, please call (02) 8250-8700 or email [email protected].

INTEREST

RATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
60% of workers quietly quitting, study reveals

60% of workers quietly quitting, study reveals

By Louella Desiderio | 3 days ago
Sixty percent of employees in the Philippines have engaged in quiet quitting due to the low salary they receive and the lack...
Business
fbtw

Hectic and Loud

By Francis J. Kong | December 24, 2022 - 12:00am
Christmastime can be hectic, expensive, and loud.
Business
fbtw

The bigger you are, the bigger you lose

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
Here is a featured article from Business Insider, and I encourage you to follow the site. This article was featured last Dec. 29. The numbers are staggering, and it may be a sneak view into the volatile world ahead...
Business
fbtw

Source of corruption

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
Getting rid of corruption in government, whether at the national or local level, should be the goal of each administration.
Business
fbtw
BSP eases loan limit for single borrowers

BSP eases loan limit for single borrowers

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 days ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has enhanced the rules on single borrowers’ limit to allow banks to readily support...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Government borrowings soar 4-fold to P98 billion in November

Government borrowings soar 4-fold to P98 billion in November

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The government ramped up its borrowings for the fourth consecutive month, jumping almost four-fold to P98 billion in November,...
Business
fbtw
Sugar industry laments government plan to import anew

Sugar industry laments government plan to import anew

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
The sugar industry was caught off guard with President Marcos’ directive to import sugar anew, according to industry...
Business
fbtw
BSP eyes participation in UN-backed investment scheme

BSP eyes participation in UN-backed investment scheme

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas wants to be a signatory to the world’s leading proponent of responsible investment supported...
Business
fbtw
Philippine imports of meat, meat products up 16% in 2022

Philippine imports of meat, meat products up 16% in 2022

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
The Philippines imported 16.4 percent more meat and meat products last year, driven mainly by higher pork shipments, according...
Business
fbtw
Philippines, China ink deal on cargo processes

Philippines, China ink deal on cargo processes

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Philippines and China have signed an agreement that would fast-track cargo processes between the two countries in a bid...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with