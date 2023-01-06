DOE expands product coverage for energy labeling

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Energy (DOE) has expanded the list of energy consuming products (ECPs) covered by the country’s energy labeling program as part of its push to accelerate efforts for energy efficiency.

The ECP products used for cleaning and laundry, cooking and food processing, cooling, heating and ventilating, grooming and personal care, information and communication technology equipment, and lighting are now covered by the Philippine Energy Labeling Program (PELP) instituted by the government.

Labeling of ECPs will initially cover only air conditioners, refrigerating appliances, television sets and lighting products.

The expanded energy labeling program seeks to promote the energy consumers’ welfare further.

“With conservation and efficient utilization of energy among the major strategies of the government to realize energy self-sufficiency and reduce environmental impacts of energy generation and utilization, we are now expanding the coverage,” Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla said.

The PELP provides for a mandatory national labeling system for ECPs based on the energy performance of products.

It aims to transform the market and encourage the shift in consumer behavior towards using energy-efficient products and technologies by empowering them through the information displayed on the labels at points of sale.

With the expanded coverage of PELPS, the DOE said all importers, manufacturers, distributors, dealers, and retailers of ECPs with or without a prescribed minimum energy performance Products (MEPP) requirement are now required to bear the energy label that specifies the energy efficiency rating of the product model.

MEPP is a minimum energy performance set by the DOE for specific energy consuming products.

The star ratings on the energy label correspond to the product’s energy performance.

The higher the energy performance, the greater number of stars, which indicates that the product is more efficient.

Lotilla said labeling of energy products would lead to the empowerment of consumers in choosing energy-efficient products at the point of sale.

It would also result in the realization of energy savings and reduction of energy bills and elimination of inefficient products in the market, including reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

According to the DOE, non-compliance, removal, defacing, or altering of the energy label will be subjected to fines, penalties, and criminal liability as provided under the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act.

Penalties include the imposition of fines ranging from P100,000 for the first offense to P1 million for the third offense.

The DOE said it would regularly send its inspection teams to ensure compliance or test the integrity and accuracy of claims on energy efficiency to keep track of compliance in the market.

The agency has likewise submitted to the Office of the President a proposed administrative order that will further accelerate the implementation of energy efficiency and conservation policies and resolutions in the country.