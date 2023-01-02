^

Business

All contracts for Metro Manila Subway awarded this year – DOTr

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
January 2, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The government expects to award all contract packages (CP) for the Metro Manila Subway this year, as it sticks with its target of completing the railway by 2028 in spite of various challenges.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista told reporters the government plans to award all of the P488.48 billion CPs for the subway within 2023 to ensure that the project will be finished on time.

He said the Department of Transportation (DOTr) plans to operate its tunnel boring machines by Jan. 9 to start excavating the alignment for the rail line.

“We have already signed several contracts and we will sign other deals soon to ensure that our operations there are completed in time. We have two tunnel boring machines and our plan is to operate them by Jan. 9,” Bautista said.

“In 2023 we will release all of the contracts for the Metro Manila Subway. All in all, there should be about eight CPs making up the project,” he said.

Bautista said it would be challenging for the DOTr to deliver the Metro Manila Subway as scheduled on 2028 with the pile of issues that has to be addressed in the process.

Transportation Undersecretary Cesar Chavez told The STAR it really is a difficult task to procure all of the right-of-way (ROW) for the subway, especially as portions of the alignment would pass through exclusive villages in Quezon City.

The DOTr has even sought the help of agencies, particularly the Office of the Solicitor General, National Housing Authority and the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, for ROW acquisition of the rail line.

Chavez said the DOTr will receive P11.26 billion from the national budget this year to obtain the ROW for priority areas in CPs 101 to 104. CP 101, secured by a joint venture led by EEI Corp., comprises four stations – East Valenzuela, Quirino Highway, Tandang Sora and North Avenue – as well as the depot and the Philippine Railway Institute Building.

CP 102 bagged by D.M. Consunji Inc. involves the stations in Quezon Avenue and East Avenue. Sumitomo Mitsui Construction Co. Ltd. won CP 103 – the Anonas to Camp Aguinaldo stretch – while Megawide Construction Corp. took CP 104 – the Ortigas to Shaw Boulevard segment.

Up for grabs are CP 105, the stations linking Kalayaan in Makati City to Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City; CP 108, the Lawton to Senate tranche; and CP 109, the spur line connecting to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

The P488.48 billion Metro Manila Subway, funded by Japan, will extend for about 33 kilometers across seven cities, from Valenzuela City to Pasay City, and should reduce travel time between Quezon City and NAIA to just 35 minutes.

CP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Hectic and Loud

By Francis J. Kong | 9 days ago
Christmastime can be hectic, expensive, and loud.
Business
fbtw
LGU budget down to P820 billion for next year

LGU budget down to P820 billion for next year

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 2 days ago
Budget allocation for local government units by next year will be slashed by 14 percent to P820 billion amid the drop in revenue...
Business
fbtw

Organized mess

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
I once heard a speaker who teaches appearance and grooming address a roomful of women comprising executive assistants of big companies and organizations.
Business
fbtw

Underground cabling

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
Earlier this year, the Department of Public Works and Highways revealed it is looking at putting in place an underground utility cabling system for Metro Manila.
Business
fbtw
Businesses back on growth track

Businesses back on growth track

By Iris Gonzales | 2 days ago
Manila in the time of COVID-19 was a page turner – it was an edge-of-your-seat story of horror, mystery, suspense and...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NEDA releases new five-year Philippines Development Plan

NEDA releases new five-year Philippines Development Plan

By Louella Desiderio | 51 minutes ago
The National Economic and Development Authority has released the country’s development plan for this year until 2028,...
Business
fbtw
Economists expect inflation at over 8% 88%over 8%

Economists expect inflation at over 8% 88%over 8%

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 51 minutes ago
Inflation may have accelerated further and likely peaked in December, according to a poll of leading bank economists. However,...
Business
fbtw
All runways lead airlines to recovery

All runways lead airlines to recovery

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 51 minutes ago
On a humid Wednesday afternoon in Singapore, an Airbus A321neo moved about the runway of Changi Airport with trembling in...
Business
fbtw
Higher volume to anchor PSEi in 1st trading week

Higher volume to anchor PSEi in 1st trading week

By Iris Gonzales | 51 minutes ago
As the local stock market starts the new year on a shortened trading week, analysts expect immediate support for the benchmark...
Business
fbtw

MGen prepares to start building new RE projects

By Richmond Mercurio | 51 minutes ago
Meralco PowerGen Corp., the power generating arm of Manila Electric Co., is targeting to commence this year the  construction of “hundreds of megawatts ” of new renewable energy projects, as ...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with