^

Business

PPA sees recovery in cargo, passenger volume next year

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
December 19, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) sees an eight percent increase in cargo throughput next year, buoyed by the recovery of consumer demand in the aftermath of the pandemic.

In an interview with reporters, PPA general manager Jay Santiago said cargo volume should go up by at least eight percent in 2023 with international trade picking up pace.

“When we started in 2022, we were also projecting about seven to eight percent growth. I think we breached that and we are looking at close to 10 percent for the year. On the other hand, we expect seven to eight percent growth in cargo throughput for 2023,” he said.

“We are a consumption-based economy and we need to consume. That’s where (cargo growth) would eat up, on importation. We have no choice but to import. There are a lot of products that the people need that are not available locally for whatever reason,” he said.

Santiago said passenger traffic would extend the rebound it started this year to 2023, anticipating an increase of about 20 percent with travel appetite recovering. He said the PPA would complete passenger terminals in the regions to accommodate the rising demand.

“The next terminal that we will inaugurate would be in Calapan, Mindoro, by March at the latest, set to be the biggest passenger terminal building in the Philippines for the meantime,” Santiago said.

“After that, it will be Zamboanga that will be the bigger one. Ultimately, it will be the biggest. We are building mega terminals for sea travel, especially along the nautical highway,” he said.

Based on PPA records, passenger traffic in domestic ports tripled to 15.72 million in the third quarter, from 4.71 million a year ago, signaling the resurgence of travel activities nationwide.

Likewise, the number of travelers carried by roll-on, roll-off (Ro-Ro) ships went up by 59 percent to 2.48 million from 1.56 million. Most of the travelers either originated from or went to the Visayas.

Santiago also disclosed that inquiries are beginning to come in for the return of cruise ships in the country, with the first visit scheduled to come by Palawan in March 2023. Cruise ships were the first to fall when COVID-19 spread across the world, as they found it difficult to unload guests when borders were shut.

“I’m not familiar which cruise ship entity it is, but we are set to receive a cruise visit in Palawan in March of next year,” the PPA chief said.

The PPA expects cargo and passenger activities to reach pre-pandemic levels in 2023 even in the face of recessionary and inflationary risks here and abroad.

PPA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

He wore himself out

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
The author Scott Fitzgerald was fascinated with wealth and glamor. He was driven and ungodly, talented but also impossibly immature.
Business
fbtw
House OKs GUIDE bill financing small businesses on final reading

House OKs GUIDE bill financing small businesses on final reading

By Franco Luna | 2 days ago
“It is essential that these enterprises are given necessary access to credit and financial assistance. It is hereby...
Business
fbtw

ALI to develop P5.2 billion estate in Bulacan

By Iris Gonzales | 3 days ago
Ayala Land Inc. is pouring an initial investment of P5.2 billion to jumpstart its newest estate, Crossroads, which will rise in Plaridel, Bulacan.
Business
fbtw

Affordable and sufficient food first

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
With the Philippines facing supply shortfalls and high prices on a number of agricultural and food items, San Miguel Corp. president Ramon S. Ang is confident his latest initiatives will help attain the goal of food...
Business
fbtw
Cebu Pacific ramps up Hong Kong flights

Cebu Pacific ramps up Hong Kong flights

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Budget carrier Cebu Pacific has raised the number of its daily flights to Hong Kong one of the last to reopen from the pandemic...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Government vows to catch up on 2022 infrastructure spending

Government vows to catch up on 2022 infrastructure spending

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The government is bent on meeting this year’s infrastructure spending program even as expenses remain below target as...
Business
fbtw
Inflation may remain high at 4.8% next year

Inflation may remain high at 4.8% next year

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Inflation may remain elevated next year, staying well above the two to four percent target set by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas...
Business
fbtw

PIDS urges use of FTAs to enhance Philippines competitiveness

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The government will need to step up efforts to encourage firms to utilize free trade agreements to help them become more competitive, according to state think tank Philippine Institute for Development Studies.
Business
fbtw

Fed Grinch spoils Christmas rally

By Wilson Sy | 1 hour ago
Just like the character in the books of Dr. Seuss, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell is now acting like the Grinch who stole Christmas.
Business
fbtw
Market awaits positive news to perk up

Market awaits positive news to perk up

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The 30-company benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index finished lower week on week, down by 83.62 points or 1.3 percent,...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with