^

Business

Finance chief Diokno wants Marcos to certify Maharlika fund as urgent

Philstar.com
December 15, 2022 | 1:42pm
Finance chief Diokno wants Marcos to certify Maharlika fund as urgent
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his first State of the Nation Address as newly elected Congress leaders, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and House Speaker Martin Romualdez, react on Monday, July 25, 2022.
OPS / PCOO

MANILA, Philippines — Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday to certify the bill responsible for the creation of the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) as urgent. 

In a statement, Diokno said that House Bill 6608, facilitating the creation of the country’s sovereign wealth fund, would facilitate economic transformation. The Marcos Jr. administration’s plan to create a sovereign wealth fund was met with public backlash, with some of the loudest calls coming from businesses, academics and civil society. 

“Surely, the Maharlika Investment Fund can be a catalyst in changing our country’s economic landscape, and will aid in propelling the Philippines towards reaching its maximum potential,” Diokno said in the statement. 

A mix of public funds and dividends from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas will be used as seed money for the MIF, based on the current iteration. But widespread criticism of the planned inclusion of retirement funds tended by the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) and Social Security System (SSS) led to its removal. 

RELATED STORIES: What's inside the 'refined' Maharlika Wealth Fund bill?

LIST: Maharlika Investment Fund bill co-authors

Marcos said the Maharlika would be advantageous for the Philippines "for sure", citing the need for more investments. 

In a briefing last week, Diokno said that there was no need for the country to have a surplus to support the fund’s creation.

RELATED STORY: Marcos says Philippines ‘needs’ Maharlika fund

HB 6608 has only cleared discussions at the plenary level at the House of Representatives. Diokno expects the law creating the MIF to be passed by the middle of 2023.

MAHARLIKA

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY

SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
ADB upgrades 2022 growth outlook on Philippines

ADB upgrades 2022 growth outlook on Philippines

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
The Asian Development Bank upgraded its growth prospects of the Philippine economy but remained wary on the effects of inflation...
Business
fbtw

Megawide property unit to spend P3 billion for new mid-rise projects

By Iris Gonzales | 15 hours ago
The group of engineering tycoon Edgar Saavedra is targeting to disrupt the real estate industry with its property company, PH1 World Developers.
Business
fbtw
Index rebounds on US inflation optimism

Index rebounds on US inflation optimism

By Iris Gonzales | 15 hours ago
Share prices rebounded by 32.69 points or 0.50 percent to settle at 6,615.07 as US inflation turned out to be “cooler-thanexpected,”...
Business
fbtw

On presidential travels, the private sector and agri-microentrepreneurs

By Joey Concepcion | 15 hours ago
I had a very interesting interview with Karen Davila on her show in ANC.
Business
fbtw

VMC, LT Group cancel AAC purchase deal

By Danessa Rivera | 15 hours ago
Sugar miller Victorias Milling Co. Inc. has mutually terminated its deal with the LT Group to acquire Asian Alcohol Corp.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Premiere Island Power REIT IPO is today

Premiere Island Power REIT IPO is today

6 hours ago
Does that mean that PREIT will fail and that its IPO investors will be disappointed?
Business
fbtw
What does it mean for SPNEC&rsquo;s stock price if it loses the shotgun clause showdown?

What does it mean for SPNEC’s stock price if it loses the shotgun clause showdown?

6 hours ago
Truth is, SPNEC is a lot more like the guy with the taco dreams than the tito with all the money, so the deck is stacked against...
Business
fbtw
Quick Take: SMC completes Eagle Cement takeover and 2 more market updates

Quick Take: SMC completes Eagle Cement takeover and 2 more market updates

6 hours ago
That’s game! This was basically the final “real” step in the process of SMC’s takeover of EAGLE....
Business
fbtw
US political world seeks distance from disgraced donor Bankman-Fried

US political world seeks distance from disgraced donor Bankman-Fried

6 hours ago
Recipients reach as far into the US political world as President Joe Biden, whose 2020 campaign accepted more than $5 million...
Business
fbtw
ADB hikes Philippine growth forecast to 7.4% this year

ADB hikes Philippine growth forecast to 7.4% this year

By Louella Desiderio | 15 hours ago
The Asian Development Bank has raised its gross domestic product forecast for the Philippines this year, following the country’s...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with