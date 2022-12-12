^

Business

Marcos says Philippines ‘needs’ Maharlika fund

Philstar.com
December 12, 2022 | 11:22am

MANILA, Philippines — In his first public remarks about the proposed Maharlika Investment Fund, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that establishing the sovereign wealth fund would be “another way” to get additional investments.

Asked by reporters aboard flight PR001 en route to Belgium if the Maharlika fund would be advantageous to the country, Marcos said, “For sure. I wouldn’t have brought it up otherwise.”

“It’s very clear we need added investment. This is another way to get that,” he continued.

The president also said debates on the proposal should cease “until we see the final form” of the bill.

“Because we could be debating about provisions that will no longer exist. Let us wait for what the legislature would do,” Marcos said partly in Filipino.

Part of the job of lawmakers is to debate on proposed laws and propose changes to these.

Marcos said the proposal is going through the “regular process” in the legislature, which he said should be allowed to do their jobs so the measure comes out “perfect.”

As it stands, lawmakers in the House of Representatives have introduced amendments to the Maharlika fund bill meant to pacify reactions over the proposal, particularly its funding provisions.

Among these tweaks are the removal of state pension funds Government Service Insurance System and Social Security System as sources of seed money for Maharlika and the use of earnings from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas instead.

Other amendments include the replacement of the president by the finance secretary as chairman of the Maharlika fund’s board to “insulate [the fund] from politics.”

For former Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonio Carpio, the amendments to the bill still do not change the fact that there are no surplus revenues that the Maharlika fund can tap into.

“We are wallowing in debt, we are not wallowing in wealth. So there is no such thing as surplus funds,” Carpio told ABS-CBN News Channel’s “Headstart.” “It is a sovereign debt fund.” — Xave Gregorio with a report from The STAR/Alexis Romero

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

MAHARLIKA WEALTH FUND
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Pension funds

By Boo Chanco | 12 hours ago
Some months ago, my friend Congressman Joey Salceda called for reforms in the Philippine pension system.
Business
fbtw

Oil slump signals recession

By Wilson Sy | 12 hours ago
Recent price movement of financial assets and commodities is showing that investors are now more concerned about recession rather than inflation.
Business
fbtw

Villar’s TV network targets full nationwide broadcast in March

By Iris Gonzales | 12 hours ago
ALLTV, the startup broadcast network of tycoon Manuel Villar Jr., is targeting to go on full nationwide reach by March next year.
Business
fbtw
Economists expect BSP to raise rates by 50 bps

Economists expect BSP to raise rates by 50 bps

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 12 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas may deliver another 50-basis-point interest rate hike this week to further fight inflation,...
Business
fbtw

Kaliwa Dam project pushing through – MWSS

By Danessa Rivera | 12 hours ago
The development of the controversial New Centennial Water Source-Kaliwa Dam Project is pushing through, according to the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SEC fetes sustainability, business, investor champions

SEC fetes sustainability, business, investor champions

51 minutes ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recognized individuals and organizations which have helped the commission champion...
Business
fbtw
Quick Take: China's "reopened" economy and 2 more market updates

Quick Take: China's "reopened" economy and 2 more market updates

3 hours ago
For anyone that has followed China’s response to COVID, this is a wild departure from the party line...
Business
fbtw
Globe's 2023 capex 30% lower with lower &ldquo;intensity&rdquo; going forward

Globe's 2023 capex 30% lower with lower “intensity” going forward

3 hours ago
It’s a little shocking to see a press release like this, from one of the telcos, speak about a reduction in capex in...
Business
fbtw
Quick look at the week ahead

Quick look at the week ahead

3 hours ago
Either way, I’m going to microwave some popcorn and smash F5 for an hour or so.
Business
fbtw
US Fed poised for smaller rate hike with eye on wage growth

US Fed poised for smaller rate hike with eye on wage growth

4 hours ago
Despite the Fed's forceful moves, consumer inflation stood at 7.7 percent in October while job gains remained robust, sending...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with