^

Business

Tax on single-use plastics to generate P38 billion revenue

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
November 30, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The government is expected to rake in P38 billion in revenues from the imposition of excise tax on single-use plastics and contribute to addressing the worsening plastic pollution in the country.

Finance chief Benjamin
Diokno lauded the recent approval on third reading of the Single-Use Plastic Bags Tax Act in the Lower House, a measure that was pushed by the Department of Finance since the start of the Marcos administration.

The bill aims to slap a P100 per kilogram excise tax on single-use plastics removed from the place of production or released from custody of the Bureau of Customs.

The measure will result in a 75-percent increase in the price of a pack of plastic “labo” bags or the plastics used in buying a kilo of rice or those used in selling ice in small stores. Volume is expected to drop by almost 25 percent.

The retail price of “sando” bags or the plastics used in the wet markets or groceries, among others, will likewise jump by nearly 80 percent and lead to a 26 percent decline in volume of plastics.

A 70 percent assumption in collection efficiency will translate to estimated revenue of P38.06 billion for the first five years of implementation, or from 2023 to 2027.

Further, the proposed excise tax will increase yearly by four percent beginning 2026, where the incremental revenues collected will be allocated to the Department of Natural Resources for the implementation of the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act.

Plastic pollution remains one of the county’s greatest waste problems and a recent report by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development showed that developing economies in Asia are seen consuming and contributing most to global plastic waste in the decades to come.

“The law is our contribution to the global movement to reduce pollution, while raising revenues needed to manage economic risks and rehabilitate the country–like hitting two birds with one stone,” Diokno said.

If passed into law, the bill will promote the use of recyclable packaging, especially as taxes aimed at discouraging the use of single-use plastics are proven to be effective in curtailing plastic waste generation.

In Southeast Asia, Brunei and Vietnam have already imposed taxes on single-use plastics. Some states in the US, such as Washington, San Francisco and Seattle, also did the same and saw plastic consumption drop by as much as 85 percent.

Global plastics consumption is expected to rise to 1.23 billion metric tons (MT) in 2060 from the 2019 level of 460 million MT if bold policies are not implemented.

About 60 percent of plastic waste entering the oceans comes from five Asian countries namely China, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Philippines is also the world’s third biggest plastic polluter.

PLASTIC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Puregold announces purchase of PSMT Philippines

Puregold announces purchase of PSMT Philippines

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
Supermarket giant Puregold Price Club Inc. is eyeing the purchase of PSMT Philippines, Inc. 
Business
fbtw
S&P hikes Philippine 2022 GDP growth target to over 7%

S&P hikes Philippine 2022 GDP growth target to over 7%

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Philippine economy may grow above seven percent this year before slowing down significantly next year amid major external...
Business
fbtw
DOE expects completion of natural gas projects by Q1

DOE expects completion of natural gas projects by Q1

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
The Department of Energy expects the completion of natural gas projects in Luzon by the first quarter of 2023 to help stabilize...
Business
fbtw
ERC orders 3-month suspension of FIT-All charges to help soothe inflation pain

ERC orders 3-month suspension of FIT-All charges to help soothe inflation pain

9 hours ago
The suspension of such a charge would start from December this year until February next year, the ERC said.
Business
fbtw
NEDA sees over 7% GDP growth this year

NEDA sees over 7% GDP growth this year

By Louella Desiderio | 2 days ago
The economy will likely grow by over seven percent this year, and be comparatively strong next year even as there are external...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Global shares mostly rise as markets eye China protests

1 hour ago
Global shares were mostly higher yesterday as jitters over protests in China set off by growing public anger over COVID-19 restrictions subsided.
Business
fbtw
Below target economic growth for 2023 &ndash; PIDS

Below target economic growth for 2023 – PIDS

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Philippine economy is facing a tough 2023 amid a new set of global headwinds that could creep into the domestic front,...
Business
fbtw
IMF: Calibrate policy mix to sustain recovery

IMF: Calibrate policy mix to sustain recovery

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Philippines needs to calibrate its policy mix to put the country’s economic recovery on a firmer footing, according...
Business
fbtw
PLDT investing in cable for Asia-North America link

PLDT investing in cable for Asia-North America link

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Telco giant PLDT Inc. will invest in additional cable systems that will link Asia and North America to persuade tech giants...
Business
fbtw
Globe completes 1,064 new cell sites in 9 months

Globe completes 1,064 new cell sites in 9 months

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Ayala-led Globe Telecom Inc. has completed more than 1,000 new cell sites in the first nine months as part of efforts to support...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with