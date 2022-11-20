^

Allianz PNB doubles down on sustainability commitment

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
November 20, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The joint venture between Lucio Tan’s Philippine National Bank and Allianz continues to double down on its sustainability commitment.

In a virtual roundtable discussion, Allianz chief marketing officer Gino Riola said  they are ramping up  efforts to help Filipinos in their quest for sustainability.

Riola said some  people were willing to patronize services like insurance if these were sustainable.

A recent survey by Allianz PNB Life found that about 42 percent of consumers would more  likely shop sustainably.

In an earlier report by Nielsen, it showed that almost three-fourths of consumers around the world would change how they shop “to reduce their impact on the environment.”

Among those surveyed, Riola said 44 percent agreed that health insurance could be green and sustainable.

Furthermore, about 43 percent said they were likely to purchase this kind of insurance.

To address this growing demand, Riola said Allianz PNB Life continues to add more insurance solutions to its growing portfolio of sustainable offers.

For one, Allianz Healthbox provides all-in-one access to various healthcare services, including teleconsultations, medicine delivery, mental health wellness, laboratory services, and ambulance booking from trusted providers like KonsultaMD and Generika Pharmacy.

For nature lovers who prefer more visibility with their pledges, Allianz Protect is a simple yet comprehensive plan that can help secure the future of both Filipinos and the planet. It provides full-spectrum protection in case of death, dismemberment, and disability, and comes with flexible, budget-friendly renewal terms.

It also comes with a Sustainability Protection Rider, which allows customers to make a yearly contribution to the World Wide Fund for Nature’s (WWF) Foodshed Farming Enterprise Project.

Allianz CEO and president Alexander Grenz said  the company is now seeing the rise of the conscious consumer.

“People are now more likely to favor products marketed as eco-friendly and/or having a significant impact on the communities around them,” Grenz said.

A survey by Allianz showed 51 percent of the respondents recognized the challenges of environmental issues like climate change and how it can negatively affect them and future generations in terms of health, wealth, and relationships, among others.

Respondents consider responsible shopping, together with education and environmental justice, to be among the three most important ways to achieve sustainability globally.

Likewise, 34 percent said they were willing to spend more or P5,000 and up for sustainable products, while 44 percent would stick to a brand that promotes sustainability.

In terms of which specific products they bought, 70 percent of consumers said they always went for sustainable food and beverage, followed by services with 65 percent, fashion or apparel with 46 percent, and gadgets with 29 percent.

