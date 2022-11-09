PSE reflects SPNEC name change

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) has started to reflect the change in the name of Solar Philippines Nueva Ecija Corp. to SP New Energy Corp. (SPNEC).

The change in the name is indicative of the company’s expansion into a portfolio of different projects and not just a single project in Nueva Ecija.

SPNEC targets to complete the development of 10 gigawatts of power projects by 2025.

As part of the expansion, SPNEC has incorporated Terra Nueva Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, to hold developments funded by its recent stock rights offering (SRO).

Solar Philippines founder Leandro Leviste said the company has been working to use the SRO proceeds to create value from the development of its projects.

“We plan to give an update on the progress as we reach the two-month mark since our SRO,” Leviste said.

SPNEC’s SRO prospectus noted that proceeds would be used for project development, including the acquisition of land in Nueva Ecija and Bulacan.

SPNEC will seek the use of this land that will give it the highest value, which may include being utilized by projects that SPNEC will own shares in as part of its asset-for-share swap.

One of these projects is Terra Solar Philippines Inc., a joint venture of Solar Philippines that signed a power supply agreement (PSA) with Meralco on Oct. 24. Under the PSA, Terra Solar will supply 850 MW of mid-merit for around 12 hours per day from a planned 3.5 GW solar, 4.5 GWh battery project in Nueva Ecija and Bulacan.