^

Business

PSE reflects SPNEC name change

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
November 9, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) has started to reflect the change in the name of Solar Philippines Nueva Ecija Corp. to SP New Energy Corp. (SPNEC).

The change in the name is indicative of the company’s expansion into a portfolio of different projects and not just a single project in Nueva Ecija.

SPNEC targets to complete the development of 10 gigawatts of power projects by 2025.

As part of the expansion, SPNEC has incorporated Terra Nueva Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, to hold developments funded by its recent stock rights offering (SRO).

Solar Philippines founder Leandro Leviste said the company has been working to use the SRO proceeds to create value from the development of its projects.

“We plan to give an update on the progress as we reach the two-month mark since our SRO,” Leviste said.

SPNEC’s SRO prospectus noted that proceeds would be used for project development, including the acquisition of land in Nueva Ecija and Bulacan.

SPNEC will seek the use of this land that will give it the highest value, which may include being utilized by projects that SPNEC will own shares in as part of its asset-for-share swap.

One of these projects is Terra Solar Philippines Inc., a joint venture of Solar Philippines that signed a power supply agreement (PSA) with Meralco on Oct. 24. Under the PSA, Terra Solar will supply 850 MW of mid-merit for around 12 hours per day from a planned 3.5 GW solar, 4.5 GWh battery project in Nueva Ecija and Bulacan.

PSE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Government mulls sale of MRT 3

Government mulls sale of MRT 3

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
The government plans to privatize not only the operations, but also the assets of the Metro Rail Transit Line 3, as it can...
Business
fbtw
BPI launches VYBE app

BPI launches VYBE app

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 13 days ago
Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands is expecting close to three million existing digital clients to download the newly...
Business
fbtw
Petron earnings turn rosy as fuel prices skyrocket

Petron earnings turn rosy as fuel prices skyrocket

By Ramon Royandoyan | 13 hours ago
Revenues skyrocketed 116% year-on-year to P631.1 billion from January to September.
Business
fbtw

Transport cost inflation

By Boo Chanco | 5 hours ago
Urban workers are now spending more and more of their daily budget to cover transportation, and the physical punishment of getting a ride adds to their daily nightmare.
Business
fbtw

PSE reflects SPNEC name change

By Iris Gonzales | 5 hours ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange has started to reflect the change in the name of Solar Philippines Nueva Ecija Corp. to SP New Energy Corp.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ICTSI profit rises 43% to $171 million

ICTSI profit rises 43% to $171 million

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 5 hours ago
Profit of Razon-led International Container Terminal Services Inc. went up by 43 percent in the third quarter due to the sustained...
Business
fbtw

Congress approval of new mining fiscal regime sought

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 5 hours ago
The Department of Finance is hoping that lawmakers will pass fresh tax rates under a proposed new mining fiscal regime, as it banks on the industry to contribute to economic recovery.
Business
fbtw

New RE projects to fuel ACEN’s financials next year

By Danessa Rivera | 5 hours ago
New renewable energy projects coming on stream in the middle of next year would fuel ACEN Corp.’s financials for the full-year 2023, its top official said yesterday.
Business
fbtw

Banks’ profit up 44% to P243 billion in 9 months

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 5 hours ago
The profit of banks operating in the Philippines jumped by 43.7 percent to P243.06 billion from January to September compared to last year’s P169.09 billion, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.
Business
fbtw

Government makes partial award of P30.6 billion T-bonds

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 5 hours ago
The government made a partial award of P30.6 billion in long-term securities even after rates picked up by over 100 basis points.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with