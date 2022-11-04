^

Business

US Fed rate woes bring down index

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
November 4, 2022 | 12:00am
US Fed rate woes bring down index
he benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index or PSEi slipped to 6,156.11, down 50.13 points or 0.81 percent, while the broader All Shares index fell to 3,257.83, down 19.18 points or 0.59 percent.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Local stocks tumbled yesterday, along with other Asian markets, after the US Federal Reserve added to recession fears by saying it wasn’t finished raising interest rates to cool inflation.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index or PSEi slipped to 6,156.11, down 50.13 points or 0.81 percent, while the broader All Shares index fell to 3,257.83, down 19.18 points or 0.59 percent.

Total value turnover was thin at P4.45 billion. Market breadth was negative, 114 to 61, while 37 issues were unchanged.

“Along with other markets, the main index dropped by 50.13 points (0.81 percent) to 6,156.11 after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points while hinting to do more ahead,” Claire Alviar of Philstocks Financial said in a note.

The result of this, she added, is that investors will be anticipating the decision of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) after the US hiked rates while waiting for the inflation rate data for October.

“Initially, Fed’s rate hike weakens the peso if the BSP will not go point by point, however, aggressive rate hikes may come at the expense of our economic growth. This scenario worries the investors,” said Alviar.

The Philippine central bank signaled it planned a 75-basis-points rate hike later

this month to match the Fed. UOB analysts expect the bank to remain in lockstep with the Fed until the first quarter of 2023, before taking a pause.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index plunged 2.5 percent after the Fed raised its short-term lending rate by 0.75 percentage points, three times its usual margin, for a fourth time this year.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell reinforced expectations of more rate hikes by saying “we have a ways to go.” He indicated the level that is high enough to bring down inflation looks higher than it did in September but gave no target.

“Recession risks are rising, but that is the price the Fed is prepared to pay to get inflation under control,” said James Knightley, Padhraic Garvey and Chris Turner of ING in a report.

The Fed and central banks in Europe and Asia have raised rates aggressively this year to stop inflation that is running at multi-decade highs. Investors worry that might tip the global economy into recession.

LOCAL STOCKS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gov't debt fattens to P13.5-T in September amid weak peso

Gov't debt fattens to P13.5-T in September amid weak peso

By Ramon Royandoyan | 9 hours ago
The country’s total debt stock fattened in September as the effect of a weak peso reared its ugly behind.
Business
fbtw
Study: Filipino women retire reaching only 79% of what men earn

Study: Filipino women retire reaching only 79% of what men earn

By Ramon Royandoyan | 8 hours ago
The stark disparity of wealth among genders highlights the inequalities faced by women in the workplace globally.
Business
fbtw
Tower sale, service revenues growth lift PLDT profits in Q3

Tower sale, service revenues growth lift PLDT profits in Q3

By Ramon Royandoyan | 8 hours ago
Year-to-date, the company’s bottomline grew 45% on-year to P27.4 billion.
Business
fbtw
BSP readies for another jumbo rate hike to match aggressive US Fed

BSP readies for another jumbo rate hike to match aggressive US Fed

By Ramon Royandoyan | 14 hours ago
BSP Governor Felipe Medalla said in a statement that the central bank would hike rates by 75 basis points after the Monetary...
Business
fbtw

3 new stations mulled on Rizal end of LRT-2

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 3 days ago
The Light Rail Transit Authority is nearing the conclusion of its feasibility study on adding three new stations to the east of the Light Rail Transit Line 2 to scale up the passenger capacity of the railway.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BSP to match Fed move, slates 75-bps rate hike

BSP to match Fed move, slates 75-bps rate hike

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is raising key policy rates by a huge 75 basis points (bps), matching the aggressive hike...
Business
fbtw
Mobile sportsbook site launched

Mobile sportsbook site launched

1 hour ago
SportsPlus, a PAGCOR-accredited mobile sportsbook site, was officially launched this week to offer a convenient and seamless...
Business
fbtw
Government debt swells to record P13.5 trillion

Government debt swells to record P13.5 trillion

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The country’s debt jumped to a new record high of P13.52 trillion as of end-September amid the continued weakening of...
Business
fbtw
PLDT earns P11 billion in Q3

PLDT earns P11 billion in Q3

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
PLDT Inc. increased its profit to nearly P11 billion in the third quarter on the back of revenue growth from all its business...
Business
fbtw
Philippines vehicle output still trails ASEAN peers

Philippines vehicle output still trails ASEAN peers

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
While the Philippines continued to post a slight increase in motor vehicle production in the first nine months, its growth...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with