^

Business

Aboitiz fintech arm forms advocacy body

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
November 4, 2022 | 12:00am

SINGAPORE – The financial technology venture studio of the Aboitiz Group is setting up a foundation to champion the development of an inclusive open finance framework in the Philippines.

UBX managing director for open finance Jaime Garchitorena said the Philippine Open Finance Foundation aims to make the adoption of open finance as a technology that empowers Filipino consumers with the right set of financial tools and solutions for their needs.

“They say it takes a village to raise a child, and since open finance in the Philippines is still in infancy, UBX has decided to launch a shared village we call the Philippine Open Finance Foundation,” Garchitorena said at the Singapore Fintech Festival.

The foundation brings together relevant stakeholders, including other financial institutions, government agencies, non-government organizations, civic groups, and the academe to come up with meaningful initiatives that will support the development of open finance in the Philippines.

Initiatives include advocating the inclusion of finance in the Philippine education system, dialogues with the relevant government institutions, especially the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), and strong collaboration with industry players to realize the benefits of open finance.

Open finance has the power to accelerate the country’s financial inclusion goal, as it democratizes access to a spectrum of financial products and services particularly for the unbanked and underbanked as well as growing business.

Driving access and interoperability among financial ecosystem participants, open finance allows financial institutions to reach the unbanked and underbanked, while empowering them to tailor solutions that meet the needs of consumers and businesses.

Open finance enables participants to acquire customers at scale, develop solutions specific to the unbanked, underbanked, and growing businesses, and provide consumers with greater choice and control over their data

“The Philippine Open Finance Foundation aims to ensure that the adoption of open finance as a technology is premised on a well-educated and trusting public and a well-educated and trustworthy set of participants. One of its core advocacies will be consumer protection through a strong dispute resolution mechanism,” Garchitorena said,

Aside from consumer-focused initiatives, the Philippine Open Finance Foundation also aims to help the BSP craft, develop, and evolve the open finance framework of the country, allowing “consent-driven data portability, interoperability, and collaborative partnerships among financial institutions and third-party providers (TPPs).”

“We plan to work on a diverse set of partners and institutions, advocating for the adoption of open finance, consumer education and consumer protection. We invite and encourage you to join our village to bring open finance to every Filipino,” Garchitorena said.

ABOITIZ GROUP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gov't debt fattens to P13.5-T in September amid weak peso

Gov't debt fattens to P13.5-T in September amid weak peso

By Ramon Royandoyan | 9 hours ago
The country’s total debt stock fattened in September as the effect of a weak peso reared its ugly behind.
Business
fbtw
Study: Filipino women retire reaching only 79% of what men earn

Study: Filipino women retire reaching only 79% of what men earn

By Ramon Royandoyan | 8 hours ago
The stark disparity of wealth among genders highlights the inequalities faced by women in the workplace globally.
Business
fbtw
Tower sale, service revenues growth lift PLDT profits in Q3

Tower sale, service revenues growth lift PLDT profits in Q3

By Ramon Royandoyan | 8 hours ago
Year-to-date, the company’s bottomline grew 45% on-year to P27.4 billion.
Business
fbtw
BSP readies for another jumbo rate hike to match aggressive US Fed

BSP readies for another jumbo rate hike to match aggressive US Fed

By Ramon Royandoyan | 14 hours ago
BSP Governor Felipe Medalla said in a statement that the central bank would hike rates by 75 basis points after the Monetary...
Business
fbtw

3 new stations mulled on Rizal end of LRT-2

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 3 days ago
The Light Rail Transit Authority is nearing the conclusion of its feasibility study on adding three new stations to the east of the Light Rail Transit Line 2 to scale up the passenger capacity of the railway.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BSP to match Fed move, slates 75-bps rate hike

BSP to match Fed move, slates 75-bps rate hike

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is raising key policy rates by a huge 75 basis points (bps), matching the aggressive hike...
Business
fbtw
Mobile sportsbook site launched

Mobile sportsbook site launched

1 hour ago
SportsPlus, a PAGCOR-accredited mobile sportsbook site, was officially launched this week to offer a convenient and seamless...
Business
fbtw
Government debt swells to record P13.5 trillion

Government debt swells to record P13.5 trillion

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The country’s debt jumped to a new record high of P13.52 trillion as of end-September amid the continued weakening of...
Business
fbtw
PLDT earns P11 billion in Q3

PLDT earns P11 billion in Q3

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
PLDT Inc. increased its profit to nearly P11 billion in the third quarter on the back of revenue growth from all its business...
Business
fbtw
Philippines vehicle output still trails ASEAN peers

Philippines vehicle output still trails ASEAN peers

By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
While the Philippines continued to post a slight increase in motor vehicle production in the first nine months, its growth...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with